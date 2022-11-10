India will feature for the fourth time in a T20 World Cup semifinal when it takes on England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

The Men in Blue will come into the contest having topped Group 2 with four wins in five matches. India started its campaign with a thrilling four-wicket win over archrival Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, thanks to Virat Kohli’s match-winning unbeaten 53-ball 82. Rohit Sharma’s men then steamrolled Netherlands by 56 runs before suffering their their only defeat in the Super 12s to South Africa.

India emerged victorious in yet another thriller, edging past its neighbour Bangladesh by just five runs in a rain-affected match. It then ended its Super 12 campaign on a high, thrashing Zimbabwe by 71 runs.

INDIA T20 WORLD CUP SUPER 12 RESULTS Beat Pakistan by four wickets - (Melbourne; October 23) Beat Netherlands by 56 runs - (Perth; October 27) Lost to South Africa by five wickets - (Perth; October 30) Beat Bangladesh by five runs (D/L method) - (Adelaide; November 2) Beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs - (Melbourne; November 6)

INDIA TOP RUN-SCORERS IN SUPER 12

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Best Virat Kohli 5 246 123.00 138.98 82* Suryakumar Yadav 5 225 75.00 193.96 68 KL Rahul 5 123 24.60 121.78 51

INDIA TOP WICKET-TAKERS IN SUPER 12

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Arshdeep Singh 5 10 7.83 14.10 3/32 Hardik Pandya 5 8 7.46 14.00 3/30 Mohammed Shami 5 6 6.11 17.33 2/14

INDIA IN T20 WORLD CUP KNOCKOUTS

Winner of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, India will feature in a knockout match of the tournament for the first time since 2016. The Men in Blue suffered an early exit in the 2021 edition in the UAE. After winning the title in 2007, India failed to reach the knockouts in three consecutive editions (2009, 2010, 2012). In 2014, it reached the final but stumbled at the last hurdle against Sri Lanka.