India will feature for the fourth time in a T20 World Cup semifinal when it takes on England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
The Men in Blue will come into the contest having topped Group 2 with four wins in five matches. India started its campaign with a thrilling four-wicket win over archrival Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, thanks to Virat Kohli’s match-winning unbeaten 53-ball 82. Rohit Sharma’s men then steamrolled Netherlands by 56 runs before suffering their their only defeat in the Super 12s to South Africa.
India emerged victorious in yet another thriller, edging past its neighbour Bangladesh by just five runs in a rain-affected match. It then ended its Super 12 campaign on a high, thrashing Zimbabwe by 71 runs.
INDIA TOP RUN-SCORERS IN SUPER 12
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Best
|Virat Kohli
|5
|246
|123.00
|138.98
|82*
|Suryakumar Yadav
|5
|225
|75.00
|193.96
|68
|KL Rahul
|5
|123
|24.60
|121.78
|51
INDIA TOP WICKET-TAKERS IN SUPER 12
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best
|Arshdeep Singh
|5
|10
|7.83
|14.10
|3/32
|Hardik Pandya
|5
|8
|7.46
|14.00
|3/30
|Mohammed Shami
|5
|6
|6.11
|17.33
|2/14
INDIA IN T20 WORLD CUP KNOCKOUTS
Winner of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, India will feature in a knockout match of the tournament for the first time since 2016. The Men in Blue suffered an early exit in the 2021 edition in the UAE. After winning the title in 2007, India failed to reach the knockouts in three consecutive editions (2009, 2010, 2012). In 2014, it reached the final but stumbled at the last hurdle against Sri Lanka.
|Year
|Fixture
|Opposition
|Result
|Venue
|2007
|Semifinal
|Australia
|Won by 15 runs
|Durban
|2007
|Final
|Pakistan
|Won by five runs
|Johannesburg
|2014
|Semifinal
|South Africa
|Won by six wickets
|Mirpur
|2014
|Final
|Sri Lanka
|Lost by six wickets
|Mirpur
|2016
|Semifinal
|West Indies
|Lost by seven wickets
|Wankhede