India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup: IND vs NED head-to-head stats

India will take on Netherlands in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

This will be the first-ever T20I contest between the teams. India and Netherlands have locked horns twice in One-Day Internationals and both meetings have come in World Cups.

INDIA VS NETHERLANDS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 2 India won: 2 Netherlands won: 0 India won by 68 runs (Paarl) - 2003 India won by five wickets (Delhi) - 2011

THE SQUADS India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur. Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.