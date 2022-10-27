News

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup: IND vs NED head-to-head stats

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup: India will take on Netherlands in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
27 October, 2022 09:36 IST
India last played Netherlands in an international match in 2011 during the ODI World Cup.

This will be the first-ever T20I contest between the teams. India and Netherlands have locked horns twice in One-Day Internationals and both meetings have come in World Cups.

INDIA VS NETHERLANDS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS
This will be the first T20I between India and Netherlands.
INDIA VS NETHERLANDS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 2
India won: 2
Netherlands won: 0
India won by 68 runs (Paarl) - 2003
India won by five wickets (Delhi) - 2011
THE SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.
INDIA VS NETHERLANDS WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and Netherlands will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 12:30 PM IST on Thursday, October 27. The match will also be LIVE streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

