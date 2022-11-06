News

India vs Zimbabwe Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup: Playing XI, squads, fantasy captaincy picks for IND vs ZIM match today

IND vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: A look at the fantasy predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup T20 in Melbourne.

Team Sportstar
06 November, 2022 07:43 IST
Virat Kohli in action.

Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India faces Zimbabwe in a T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 Super 12 clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India holds the edge over Zimbabwe with 5 wins in 7 T20I meetings so far. The two teams have never met in a T20 World Cup match.

Also Read
India qualifies for T20 World Cup semifinal after Netherlands upsets South Africa; Qualification scenarios for PAK vs BAN

Here is a look at the predicted Playing XIs and Dream11 fantasy team for the India vs Zimbabwe match.

India Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe Predicted Playing XI

Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

SQUADS

India  Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant

Zimbabwe  Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Clive Madande

IND vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy prediction
Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ryan Burl
All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (vc), Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Blessing Muzarabani
Team Composition: IND 7:4 ZIM Credits Left: 6.5

Videos

