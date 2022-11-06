India vs Zimbabwe Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup: Playing XI, squads, fantasy captaincy picks for IND vs ZIM match today

India faces Zimbabwe in a T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 Super 12 clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
India holds the edge over Zimbabwe with 5 wins in 7 T20I meetings so far. The two teams have never met in a T20 World Cup match.
Here is a look at the predicted Playing XIs and Dream11 fantasy team for the India vs Zimbabwe match.
KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
SQUADS
India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant
Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Clive Madande