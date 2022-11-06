Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IND vs ZIM Super 12 Group 2 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Stay tuned as we get you all the Latest Updates from Melbourne.

IND vs ZIM Live Score T20 World Cup 2022:India Probable XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs ZIM Live Score T20 World Cup 2022:Team India through to the semifinals after Netherlands beat South Africa earlier in the day.

India go through!



IND vs ZIM Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Head 2 Head | Matches played: 7 | India won: 5, Zimbabwe won: 2 | Last result: India won by 3 runs (Harare; June 2016) | Last five meetings: IND won - 3; ZIM won - 2

IND vs ZIM Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Team India set for MCG showdown against Zimbabwe

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Info

When will Zimbabwe vs India Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on November 6, 2022, Sunday. What time will India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The Zimbabwe vs India Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

What time does the toss between Zimbabwe vs India Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Zimbabwe vs India Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Which TV channel will telecast Zimbabwe vs India Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Zimbabwe vs India Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

Preview

A fortnight after the nail-biting triumph against Pakistan, the Men in Blue are back at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Despite the loss to South Africa, India has progressed, and now the formalities of a semifinal berth need to be signed, especially through its Sunday fixture against Zimbabwe.

The weather, grim and dark until a few days ago, has largely cleared, but there is a nip in the air and fielders in the deep may be inclined to keep their hands in their pockets. India holds a 5-2 edge over its rival in T20Is, with the last clash dating back to 2016. Yet, this has been an ICC Twenty20 World Cup that has seen underdogs reveal fangs. Upsets have been registered, and Afghanistan riding on Rashid Khan’s chutzpah nearly derailed Australia.

Pant over Karthik?

Rohit’s men know the perils of complacency against opponents perceived to be weak. The joust involving Zimbabwe offers an opportunity to extend the winning fervour besides fine-tuning skill sets, as after this clash, only the knock-outs remain. And on Saturday as the sun lit up the MCG with bright rays bouncing off the grass, Rishabh Pant had an extended training session donning his wicket-keeping gloves. He recalibrated his dives on either side, took catches, and then stood close to the lone stump and mimicked reflexes essential while keeping to spinners. Whether this means a change is being effected with Dinesh Karthik stepping aside would be known only at the toss.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), K.L. Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

Zimbabwe Squad: Craig Ervine (captain), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabwa (wicket-keeper), Brad Evans, Clive Madande (wicket-keeper), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga and Richard Ngavara.

Match officials: Umpires: Rod Tucker and Richard Kettleborough; TV umpire: Aleem Dar; Match referee: David Boon.

Match starts at 1.30 p.m. IST.