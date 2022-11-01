News

Brisbane weather forecast live, England vs New Zealand: Rain threat at Gabba, ENG, NZ, Australia qualification in focus

Brisbane weather forecast LIVE, England vs New Zealand: The Rain threat at Gabba may affect the qualification chances of England, New Zealand and Australia in the Super 12 Group 1 on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
01 November, 2022 08:45 IST
England could face yet another washout in Brisbane on Tuesday.

England could face yet another washout in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The threat of rain interruptions looms over Tuesday’s 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 match between England and New Zealand at the the Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia’s match against Ireland in Brisbane on Monday went ahead without interruptions and the host notched up a crucial 42-run win in Group 1.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 95 per cent chance of rain in Brisbane on Tuesday. “Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Very high (95%) chance of rain, clearing to a slight (20%) chance of a shower in the late afternoon and evening,” the website stated.

The tournament regulations indicate that teams will split points if no play is possible. There are no reserve days in place for the league matches. However, semifinals and final have a reserve day.

Should the match be abandoned, England which is currently on three points will find itself in a tricky situation to qualify for the Super 12s after Australia jumped to the second spot with its second win over Ireland. New Zealand leads the group with five points and a superior Net Run Rate.

New Zealand and England would hope the skies clear up in time and rains do not play spoilsport. The teams will be playing in the second match in Brisbane on Tuesday after Afghanistan takes on Sri Lanka.

