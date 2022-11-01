England takes on New Zealand in a T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 fixture at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The two teams last met in a T20 international during the T20 World Cup last year where the Kiwis emerged victorious by five wickets in Abu Dhabi.

Here is a look at the complete head-to-head stats between the sides.

England vs New Zealand head-to-head in T20Is

Matches played: 22

England won: 12

New Zealand won: 10

Last meeting: New Zealand won by five wickets (Abu Dhabi, November 2022)

Highest score (ENG) vs NZ: 241/3 (20) - (Sharjah; September 2022)

Lowest score (ENG) vs NZ: 137 (19.3) - (Hamilton; February 2013)

Highest score (NZ) vs ENG: 201/4 (20) - (The Oval; June 2013)

Lowest score (NZ) vs ENG: 123/9 (20) - (Manchester; June 2008)

England vs New Zealand head-to-head in T20 World Cups

Matches played: 6

England won: 3

New Zealand won: 3

Last meeting: New Zealand won by five wickets (Abu Dhabi, November 2022)

MOST RUNS IN ENG VS NZ T20IS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score 100s 50s Martin Guptill (NZ) 15 471 31.40 145.37 65 - 4 Eoin Morgan (ENG) 16 428 35.66 146.57 91 - 2 Dawid Malan (ENG) 7 361 60.16 154.93 103* 1 3 Ross Taylor (NZ) 21 321 18.88 122.98 44 - - Brendon McCullum (NZ) 13 314 28.54 144.03 74 - 2

MOST WICKETS IN NZ vs ENG T20IS

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Strike Rate Best Mitchell Santner (NZ) 10 16 8.26 12.0 3/23 Stuart Broad (ENG) 10 14 7.72 15.8 4/24 Tim Southee (NZ) 13 13 8.65 21.9 2/22 Chris Jordan (ENG) 9 9 8.48 18.7 3/23 Trent Boult (NZ) 8 9 10.55 19.3 3/50

SQUADS

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt