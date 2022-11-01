News

England vs New Zealand head-to-head records, T20 World Cup: NZ vs ENG T20Is stats, most runs, wickets

NZ vs ENG, T20 World Cup: Here are all the head-to-head stats ahead of the Super 12 match between New Zealand and England in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
01 November, 2022 09:32 IST
01 November, 2022 09:32 IST
England and New Zealand last met in a T20I during the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal in Abu Dhabi where the Kiwis emerged victorious.

England and New Zealand last met in a T20I during the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal in Abu Dhabi where the Kiwis emerged victorious. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

NZ vs ENG, T20 World Cup: Here are all the head-to-head stats ahead of the Super 12 match between New Zealand and England in Brisbane on Tuesday.

England takes on New Zealand in a T20 World Cup 2022  Super 12 Group 1 fixture at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The two teams last met in a T20 international during the T20 World Cup last year where the Kiwis emerged victorious by five wickets in Abu Dhabi.

Here is a look at the complete head-to-head stats between the sides.

Also Read
LIVE, New Zealand vs England live score, T20 World Cup: ENG faces NZ in must-win match at Gabba; Toss, Playing XI, streaming info

England vs New Zealand head-to-head in T20Is

Matches played: 22

England won: 12

New Zealand won: 10

Last meeting: New Zealand won by five wickets (Abu Dhabi, November 2022)

Highest score (ENG) vs NZ: 241/3 (20) - (Sharjah; September 2022)

Lowest score (ENG) vs NZ: 137 (19.3) - (Hamilton; February 2013)

Highest score (NZ) vs ENG: 201/4 (20) - (The Oval; June 2013)

Lowest score (NZ) vs ENG: 123/9 (20) - (Manchester; June 2008)

England vs New Zealand head-to-head in T20 World Cups

Matches played: 6

England won: 3

New Zealand won: 3

Last meeting: New Zealand won by five wickets (Abu Dhabi, November 2022)

MOST RUNS IN ENG VS NZ T20IS

Batter MatchesRunsAverage Strike Rate Highest Score 100s50s
Martin Guptill (NZ)1547131.40145.3765-4
Eoin Morgan (ENG)1642835.66146.5791-2
Dawid Malan (ENG)736160.16154.93 103* 13
Ross Taylor (NZ)2132118.88122.9844--
Brendon McCullum (NZ)1331428.54144.0374-2

MOST WICKETS IN NZ vs ENG T20IS

BowlerMatches WicketsEconomy RateStrike RateBest
Mitchell Santner (NZ)10168.2612.03/23
Stuart Broad (ENG)10147.7215.84/24
Tim Southee (NZ)13138.6521.92/22
Chris Jordan (ENG)998.4818.73/23
Trent Boult (NZ)8910.5519.33/50

SQUADS

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

England  Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Takeaways from practice match and bowling conundrum

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us