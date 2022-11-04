Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match between New Zealand and Ireland from the Adelaide Oval.

New Zealand will have its eyes on a semifinal spot when it takes on Ireland in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

The Kiwis are on top of the points table in Group 1 with five points (two wins and one defeat) in four matches and a win on Friday will see them confirm a semifinal spot. However, Kane Williamson’s men will not take the Irish lightly as they upset heavyweight England in the tournament earlier. A shock defeat could see New Zealand fighting for a semifinal berth with England and Australia (who also have five points) despite its healthy Net Run Rate.

Australia plays Afghanistan later on Friday at the same venue while England takes on Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday in the final league match of Group 1.

THE SQUADS New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen. Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.