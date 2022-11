PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs South Africa predicted XI, fantasy captaincy picks, squads

Pakistan will face South Africa in a must-win T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Pakistan has the edge over South Africa in T20Is, having won 11 out of the 21 matches played between the teams so far. In T20 World Cups, Pakistan enjoys a 3-0 lead over South Africa.

Here is a look at the predicted playing XIs and Dream11 fantasy picks for the Pakistan versus South Africa game today.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

THE SQUADS Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani. South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.