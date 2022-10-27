Pakistan and Zimbabwe will face off in a T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Perth Stadium on Thursday. While the two teams have played each other in 17 T20Is, this will be their first T20 World Cup meeting.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers between the sides in T20 International cricket.

PAK VS ZIM HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS Matches played: 17 Pakistan won: 16 Zimbabwe won: 1 Last result: Pakistan won by 24 runs (Harare; 2021) Last five results: PAK won (4); ZIM won (1) Highest score (PAK) vs ZIM: 198/4 (20) - (Harare; 2011) Lowest score (PAK) vs ZIM: 99 (19.5) - (Harare; 2021) Highest score (ZIM) vs PAK: 175/3 (20) - (Lahore; 2015) Lowest score (ZIM) vs PAK: 108 (17.5) - (Harare; 2018)

MOST RUNS IN PAK VS ZIM T20IS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Best Ahmed Shahzad (PAK) 6 265 53.00 133.83 98* Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) 12 261 29.00 118.63 71 Elton Chigumbura (ZIM) 14 253 21.08 136.75 54 Hamilton Masakadza (ZIM) 11 252 22.90 117.20 53 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 9 241 80.33 122.33 91*

MOST WICKETS IN PAK VS ZIM T20IS