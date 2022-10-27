News

PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe head-to-head stats, records, most runs, wickets

Team Sportstar
27 October, 2022 13:35 IST
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan and Zimbabwe will face each other for the first time in a T20 World Cup game on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan and Zimbabwe will face each other for the first time in a T20 World Cup game on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan and Zimbabwe will face off in a T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Perth Stadium on Thursday. While the two teams have played each other in 17 T20Is, this will be their first T20 World Cup meeting.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers between the sides in T20 International cricket.

PAK VS ZIM HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS
Matches played: 17
Pakistan won: 16
Zimbabwe won: 1
Last result: Pakistan won by 24 runs (Harare; 2021)
Last five results: PAK won (4); ZIM won (1)
Highest score (PAK) vs ZIM: 198/4 (20) - (Harare; 2011)
Lowest score (PAK) vs ZIM: 99 (19.5) - (Harare; 2021)
Highest score (ZIM) vs PAK: 175/3 (20) - (Lahore; 2015)
Lowest score (ZIM) vs PAK: 108 (17.5) - (Harare; 2018)

MOST RUNS IN PAK VS ZIM T20IS

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateBest
Ahmed Shahzad (PAK)626553.00133.8398*
Mohammad Hafeez (PAK)1226129.00118.6371
Elton Chigumbura (ZIM)1425321.08136.7554
Hamilton Masakadza (ZIM)1125222.90117.2053
Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)924180.33122.3391*

MOST WICKETS IN PAK VS ZIM T20IS

BowlerMatches Wickets Economy RateAverage Best
Mohammad Hafeez (PAK)12145.587.644/10
Luke Jongwe (ZIM)5126.659.334/18
Usman Qadir (PAK)6126.3811.164/13
Haris Rauf (PAK)6107.2616.703/31
Imad Wasim (PAK)474.719.424/11

