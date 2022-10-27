Pakistan and Zimbabwe will face off in a T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Perth Stadium on Thursday. While the two teams have played each other in 17 T20Is, this will be their first T20 World Cup meeting.
Here are all the head-to-head numbers between the sides in T20 International cricket.
PAK VS ZIM HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS
Matches played: 17
Pakistan won: 16
Zimbabwe won: 1
Last result: Pakistan won by 24 runs (Harare; 2021)
Last five results: PAK won (4); ZIM won (1)
Highest score (PAK) vs ZIM: 198/4 (20) - (Harare; 2011)
Lowest score (PAK) vs ZIM: 99 (19.5) - (Harare; 2021)
Highest score (ZIM) vs PAK: 175/3 (20) - (Lahore; 2015)
Lowest score (ZIM) vs PAK: 108 (17.5) - (Harare; 2018)
MOST RUNS IN PAK VS ZIM T20IS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Best
|Ahmed Shahzad (PAK)
|6
|265
|53.00
|133.83
|98*
|Mohammad Hafeez (PAK)
|12
|261
|29.00
|118.63
|71
|Elton Chigumbura (ZIM)
|14
|253
|21.08
|136.75
|54
|Hamilton Masakadza (ZIM)
|11
|252
|22.90
|117.20
|53
|Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
|9
|241
|80.33
|122.33
|91*
MOST WICKETS IN PAK VS ZIM T20IS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best
|Mohammad Hafeez (PAK)
|12
|14
|5.58
|7.64
|4/10
|Luke Jongwe (ZIM)
|5
|12
|6.65
|9.33
|4/18
|Usman Qadir (PAK)
|6
|12
|6.38
|11.16
|4/13
|Haris Rauf (PAK)
|6
|10
|7.26
|16.70
|3/31
|Imad Wasim (PAK)
|4
|7
|4.71
|9.42
|4/11