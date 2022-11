Pakistan vs England Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup final: PAK ENG Playing XI, squads, fantasy captaincy picks for match today

Pakistan faces England in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Both teams are eyeing their second T20 World Cup title. While this is Pakistan’s third final appearance, England has reached the last-two for the first time since 2010.

Here is a look at the predicted Playing XIs for the match:

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

England Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

SQUADS

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali