India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said India’s first innings score of 168 against England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide wasn’t enough.

“The semifinal was really disappointing against England. And I’m in the same boat. We’re all well-wishers of Indian cricket. 168 at Adelaide wasn’t a great total because the dimensions of the ground are completely different. Side boundaries are really short, so 190 or so would have been a good total. 168 At Adelaide is equivalent to 150 or so on any other ground. To me, that is not a competitive total. Let’s accept that we did not put up a good total on the board,” Sachin told ANI.

Tendulkar went on to criticise the Indian bowlers as well, saying, “ ... So is the case with our bowling. When it came to picking wickets, we were unsuccessful. It was a tough game for us. 170 no loss (England’s score). That’s a bad defeat, rather disappointing.”

Although India is the No. 1 T20 side, such performances are inexcusable, Tendulkar averred. “Let us not judge our team only by this performance because we are the World No. 1 T20 side. It doesn’t happen overnight. You have to play good cricket over a period of time and that is what the team has done. By no means I’m trying to say that these kind of performances (like against England) are okay. These ups and downs are there so it I feel it cannot be in a victory is ours and losses are theirs. We have to be in it together.”