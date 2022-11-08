News

T20 World Cup semifinals: Pakistan’s road to knockouts, top run-scorers, wicket-takers, overall record in semis

PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
08 November, 2022 13:29 IST
Pakistan had a disastrous start to its campaign after losing to India and then being stunned by Zimbabwe.

Pakistan had a disastrous start to its campaign after losing to India and then being stunned by Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Babar Azam’s men got a sneaky entry in the last four stage of the tournament when Netherlands stunned South Africa on Sunday, leading to Pakistan’s match against Bangladesh becoming a shoot-out for the semifinals. Pakistan won that contest by five wickets and qualified as the second-best team in the Super 12s from Group 2.

Pakistan had a disastrous start to its campaign after losing to India and then being stunned by Zimbabwe. It then found momentum and won its following three games to book a last-four spot.

PAKISTAN T20 WORLD CUP SUPER 12 RESULTS
Lost to India by four wickets - Melbourne (October 23)
Lost to Zimbabwe by one run - Perth (October 27)
Beat Netherlands by six wickets - Perth (October 30)
Beat South Africa by 33 runs (D/L method) - Sydney (November 3)
Beat Bangladesh won by five wickets - Adelaide (November 6)

PAKISTAN TOP RUN-SCORERS IN SUPER 12

BatterMatches Runs AverageStrike Rate Highest Score
Shan Masood 513444.66115.5152*
Iftikhar Ahmed511428.50131.0351
Mohammad Rizwan510320.60100.0049

PAKISTAN TOP WICKET-TAKERS IN SUPER 12

BowlerMatches WicketsEconomy RateAverageBest
Shadab Khan5106.2211.203/22
Shaheen Shah Afridi586.2114.754/22
Mohammad Wasim476.4510.144/24

PAKISTAN IN T20 WORLD CUP KNOCKOUTS

Pakistan has been one of the most consistent teams in the history of the tournament, having qualified for the last-four stage six times in eight editions. It won the 2009 title after losing to India in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals only on two occassions, in 2014 and 2016.

The last time Pakistan qualified for the semis was in 2021, when it lost to Australia by five wickets in Dubai.

YearFixtureOppositionResult Venue
2007 FinalIndiaLost by five runs Johannesburg
2009FinalSri LankaWon by eight wicketsLord's
2010SemifinalAustraliaLost by three wicketsGros Islet
2012SemifinalSri LankaLost by 16 runs Colombo
2021Semifinal AustraliaLost by five wicketsDubai

