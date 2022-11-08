Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
Babar Azam’s men got a sneaky entry in the last four stage of the tournament when Netherlands stunned South Africa on Sunday, leading to Pakistan’s match against Bangladesh becoming a shoot-out for the semifinals. Pakistan won that contest by five wickets and qualified as the second-best team in the Super 12s from Group 2.
Pakistan had a disastrous start to its campaign after losing to India and then being stunned by Zimbabwe. It then found momentum and won its following three games to book a last-four spot.
PAKISTAN TOP RUN-SCORERS IN SUPER 12
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Shan Masood
|5
|134
|44.66
|115.51
|52*
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|5
|114
|28.50
|131.03
|51
|Mohammad Rizwan
|5
|103
|20.60
|100.00
|49
PAKISTAN TOP WICKET-TAKERS IN SUPER 12
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best
|Shadab Khan
|5
|10
|6.22
|11.20
|3/22
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|5
|8
|6.21
|14.75
|4/22
|Mohammad Wasim
|4
|7
|6.45
|10.14
|4/24
PAKISTAN IN T20 WORLD CUP KNOCKOUTS
Pakistan has been one of the most consistent teams in the history of the tournament, having qualified for the last-four stage six times in eight editions. It won the 2009 title after losing to India in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals only on two occassions, in 2014 and 2016.
The last time Pakistan qualified for the semis was in 2021, when it lost to Australia by five wickets in Dubai.
|Year
|Fixture
|Opposition
|Result
|Venue
|2007
|Final
|India
|Lost by five runs
|Johannesburg
|2009
|Final
|Sri Lanka
|Won by eight wickets
|Lord's
|2010
|Semifinal
|Australia
|Lost by three wickets
|Gros Islet
|2012
|Semifinal
|Sri Lanka
|Lost by 16 runs
|Colombo
|2021
|Semifinal
|Australia
|Lost by five wickets
|Dubai