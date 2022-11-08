Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Babar Azam’s men got a sneaky entry in the last four stage of the tournament when Netherlands stunned South Africa on Sunday, leading to Pakistan’s match against Bangladesh becoming a shoot-out for the semifinals. Pakistan won that contest by five wickets and qualified as the second-best team in the Super 12s from Group 2.

Pakistan had a disastrous start to its campaign after losing to India and then being stunned by Zimbabwe. It then found momentum and won its following three games to book a last-four spot.

PAKISTAN T20 WORLD CUP SUPER 12 RESULTS Lost to India by four wickets - Melbourne (October 23) Lost to Zimbabwe by one run - Perth (October 27) Beat Netherlands by six wickets - Perth (October 30) Beat South Africa by 33 runs (D/L method) - Sydney (November 3) Beat Bangladesh won by five wickets - Adelaide (November 6)

PAKISTAN TOP RUN-SCORERS IN SUPER 12

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Shan Masood 5 134 44.66 115.51 52* Iftikhar Ahmed 5 114 28.50 131.03 51 Mohammad Rizwan 5 103 20.60 100.00 49

PAKISTAN TOP WICKET-TAKERS IN SUPER 12

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Shadab Khan 5 10 6.22 11.20 3/22 Shaheen Shah Afridi 5 8 6.21 14.75 4/22 Mohammad Wasim 4 7 6.45 10.14 4/24

PAKISTAN IN T20 WORLD CUP KNOCKOUTS

Pakistan has been one of the most consistent teams in the history of the tournament, having qualified for the last-four stage six times in eight editions. It won the 2009 title after losing to India in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals only on two occassions, in 2014 and 2016.

The last time Pakistan qualified for the semis was in 2021, when it lost to Australia by five wickets in Dubai.