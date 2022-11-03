T20 World Cup: Focus on Williamson as New Zealand faces Ireland

Halfway through New Zealand’s net sessions at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday morning, Kane Williamson took his helmet off and started twirling the bat with intensity. This went on for quite a while.

But by the time he walked in to address the media on the eve of New Zealand’s last T20 World Cup Super-12 group league fixture against Ireland, the captain was back with his trademark smile. As usual, he looked calm and composed and focused on the fact that he’s ‘working on different things’ to ensure that he plays his role as best as he possibly can.

“For me, it’s still looking for that little bit of rhythm,” he said.

Williamson has drawn criticism for his batting approach in the tournament so far. At the Gabba a couple of days ago, he scored run-a-ball 40 against England, whereas Glenn Phillips went on hitting a flurry of boundaries against the England bowlers. Even prior to the game against England, Williamson failed to get going as he scored just eight off 13 against Sri Lanka and a run-a-ball 23 in the opening game against Australia.

With just 71 runs in three innings, Williamson has an average of 23.66 and a strike-rate of 93.42. “You guys are allowed to chat about lots of different things, and that’s quite okay. For me, it’s all about just trying to make contributions to the team and moving the team forward in whatever way I can,” Williamson said when asked whether he is concerned over his strike rate.

In the 84 T20Is that he has featured in, Williamson has a strike-rate of 122.51. But his overly cautious approach and a desperate effort to hold on to the wicket in the middle overs hasn’t really benefited his team as the opponent bowlers mounted up the pressure. And that approach to first settle in and then accelerate, too, hasn’t worked as Williamson has failed to counter-attack despite being at the crease for quite a while.

But even then, he has the backing of his team management and he agrees that it is about adjusting to the conditions. “At the end of the day, you’re trying to adjust to the conditions and try to get a real understanding of what a role looks like. We’ve seen a variety of sort of medium-level scores throughout the tournament, and sometimes the challenge is pulling back,” Williamson said.

The wickets have been good so far and the captain believes that ‘it’s actually pushing and pushing’ harder.

“It’s just about trying to utilise the skill sets that you have to try and generate a strike rate, and sometimes it’s one boundary, two boundaries away, and as a batter, that’s what you’re trying to explore and achieve when you’re out in the middle and bat, complementing the player at the other end…”

“Without a doubt, as a player, you’re always wanting to keep improving, keep addressing where you can get a little bit better with your game and making better contributions,” Williamson said.

And, when he walks out to open the innings against Ireland on Friday, Williamson will be hoping to make ‘better contributions’ with the willow and get back into the rhythm before the semifinal. Having assured itself of a spot in the semifinals, for New Zealand, the game against Ireland is more about fixing a few weak links and ensuring that the captain finds his mojo ahead of the knockouts.

The middle-order is well-oiled with Glenn Phillips in red-hot form, following a century and a 71, and he would be hoping to keep the momentum going. The openers Devon Conway and Finn Allen, after the opening game, have failed to utilise good starts and against the Josh Little-led Ireland pace attack, they would be hoping to stay on enough at the crease.

For Ireland, it’s about making an impact against yet another big team. After handing a shock defeat to England last week, the young team fought bravely against Australia the other evening, and it hopes to sign off its campaign with yet another inspiring show.

The focus, obviously, is on Tucker after that gritty innings against Australia, and against a solid New Zealand fast bowling line-up, spearheaded by Trent Boult and Tim Southee, the likes of Andrew Balbirnie and Gary Wilson will be hoping to prove a point. With New Zealand and either England or Australia set to make it to the semifinals from Group 1, Ireland’s campaign is literally over. But the giant-killers want to sign off with another keenly-fought contest.