T20 World Cup 2022 PowerPlay records: Rohit, Rahul, Babar in slowest openers list; Arshdeep, Bhuvneshwar among best bowlers

The T20 World Cup 2022 enters its final week as India, Pakistan, England and New Zealand confirmed their semifinal spots after a pulsating round of Super 12 action in Australia.

As the action between bat and ball intensified, batting and bowling in PowerPlay emerged as a key differentiator between teams. World-class openers such as India captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Aaron Finch and Babar Azam have found life difficult in the PowerPlay on grounds with large and varied boundary dimensions.

Here is a look at all the PowerPlay stats of batters in the T20 World Cup so far:

MOST RUNS IN POWERPLAY IN T20 WORLD CUP 2022

* - Stats for all players to have only played in the Super 12 stage

⦿ Alex Hales (England): INN: 4, Runs: 101, Strike Rate: 157.81, 4s: 14, 6s: 3 - Total runs: 125 (31.25 AVE, 131.57 SR)

HIGHEST BATTING STRIKE RATE IN POWERPLAY IN T20 WORLD CUP 2022

* - Stats for all players to have only played in the Super 12 stage (minimum. 3 innings)

⦿ 189.58 - Finn Allen (New Zealand) - Balls faced: 48

LOWEST BATTING STRIKE RATE IN POWERPLAY IN T20 WORLD CUP 2022 (min. 40 balls faced)

* - Stats for all players to have only played in the Super 12 stage

Teams like Australia, India and Pakistan have struggled with their openers failing to take on the bowling after settling in. India and Pakistan will move into the semifinals with lacklustre performances from their opening pairs of Rohit Sharma - KL Rahul and Babar Azam - Mohammad Rizwan respectively.

⦿ 51.88 - Babar Azam (Pakistan) - In Powerplay: INN: 5, Runs: 23, Balls faced: 45, 4s: 3, Dismissed: 4 - Total runs: 39 (7.80 AVE, 61.90 SR)

BATTERS WITH HIGHEST DOT BALLS PERCENTAGE IN POWERPLAY IN T20 WORLD CUP 2022

* - Stats for all players to have only played in the Super 12 stage

⦿ 71.11 - Babar Azam (32 dot balls in 45 balls faced)

BOWLING

MOST WICKETS IN POWERPLAY IN T20 WORLD CUP 2022

* - Stats for all players to have only played in the Super 12 stage

⦿ 5 - Arshdeep Singh (India) - INN: 4, Eco: 5.42, Ave: 7.60

BOWLERS WITH HIGHEST DOT BALL PERCENTAGE IN POWERPLAY IN T20 WORLD CUP 2022 (min. 9 overs bowled)

* - Stats for all players to have only played in the Super 12 stage