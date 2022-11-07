News

T20 World Cup Super 12 batting stats: Kohli, Suryakumar finish with most runs; Phillips, KL Rahul among top six-hitters

T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12: Here is a look at the top run-scorers, most sixes and highest individual scores from the Super 12 stage which was completed on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
07 November, 2022 10:55 IST
07 November, 2022 10:55 IST
Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Glenn Phillips dominated the batting charts in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage.

The T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage was completed on Sunday after a triple-header finish in Group 2 as India, Pakistan, England and New Zealand sealed the semifinal spots in the tournament.

India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the last Super 12 match to top Group 2 and set up a clash with England in the last four while Pakistan will take on New Zealand.

The Super 12 stage witnessed some of the biggest names in world cricket producing quality knocks in a bid to lead their teams towards the knockouts. India’s Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav finished as the top two run-getters in the Super 12s which also witnessed two individual centuries from South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw and New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips.

Here is a look at all the batting stats from the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12:

T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - MOST RUNS IN SUPER 12

BatterMatchesRuns Average Strike Rate Highest Score
Virat Kohli (IND)5246123.00138.9882*
Suryakumar Yadav (IND)522575.00193.9668
Glenn Phillips (NZ)419548.75163.86104
Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN)518036.00114.6471
Colin Ackermann (NED)514837.00116.5362

T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES IN SUPER 12

  • ⦿ Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) v Bangladesh - 109 off 56 balls - 4s:7, 6s: 8 - October 27, Sydney
  • ⦿ Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) v Sri Lanka - 104 off 64 balls - 4s: 10, 6s: 4 - October 29, Sydney
  • ⦿ Devon Conway (New Zealand) v Australia - 92* off 58 balls - 4s: 7, 6s: 2 - October 22, Sydney
  • ⦿ Virat Kohli (India) v Pakistan: 82* off 53 balls - 4s: 6, 6s: 4 - October 23, Melbourne
  • ⦿ Jos Buttler (England) v New Zealand: 73 off 47 balls - 4s: 7, 6s: 2 - November 1, Brisbane

T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - MOST SIXES HIT IN SUPER 12

  • ⦿ Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) - 9
  • ⦿ Marcus Stoinis (Australia) - 9
  • ⦿ Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) - 8
  • ⦿ KL Rahul (India) - 8
  • ⦿ Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 8
  • ⦿ Virat Kohli (India) - 7

T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - MOST FIFTY-PLUS SCORES IN SUPER 12

  • ⦿ Virat Kohli - 3 - 50s: 3 (82* v Pakistan, 62* v Netherlands, 64* v Bangladesh)
  • ⦿ Suryakumar Yadav - 3 - 50s: 3 (51* v Netherlands, 68 v South Africa, 61* v Zimbabwe)
  • ⦿ Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan) - 2 - (51 v India, 51 v South Africa)
  • ⦿ Glenn Phillips - 2 (104 v Sri Lanka, 62 v England)
  • ⦿ Najmul Shanto - 2 (71 v Zimbabwe, 54 v Pakistan)
  • ⦿ KL Rahul - (50 v Bangladesh, 51 v Zimbabwe)

T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - HIGHEST BATTING STRIKE-RATE IN SUPER 12 (min. 40 balls faced)

  • ⦿ Suryakumar Yadav - 193.96 in five matches (Runs: 225)
  • ⦿ Finn Allen (New Zealand) - 189.58 in four matches (Runs: 91)
  • ⦿ Shadab Khan (Pakistan) - 177.27 in five matches (Runs: 78)
  • ⦿ Rilee Rossouw - 169.87 in five matches (Runs: 141)
  • ⦿ Glenn Phillips - 163.86 in four matches (Runs: 195)

