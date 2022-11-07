The T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage was completed on Sunday after a triple-header finish in Group 2 as India, Pakistan, England and New Zealand sealed the semifinal spots in the tournament.

India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the last Super 12 match to top Group 2 and set up a clash with England in the last four while Pakistan will take on New Zealand.

The Super 12 stage witnessed some of the biggest names in world cricket producing quality knocks in a bid to lead their teams towards the knockouts. India’s Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav finished as the top two run-getters in the Super 12s which also witnessed two individual centuries from South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw and New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips.

Here is a look at all the batting stats from the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12:

T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - MOST RUNS IN SUPER 12

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Virat Kohli (IND) 5 246 123.00 138.98 82* Suryakumar Yadav (IND) 5 225 75.00 193.96 68 Glenn Phillips (NZ) 4 195 48.75 163.86 104 Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN) 5 180 36.00 114.64 71 Colin Ackermann (NED) 5 148 37.00 116.53 62

T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES IN SUPER 12

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) v Bangladesh - 109 off 56 balls - 4s:7, 6s: 8 - October 27, Sydney ⦿ Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) v Sri Lanka - 104 off 64 balls - 4s: 10, 6s: 4 - October 29, Sydney

T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - MOST SIXES HIT IN SUPER 12

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) - 9 ⦿ Marcus Stoinis (Australia) - 9

KL Rahul (India) - 8 ⦿ Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 8

T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - MOST FIFTY-PLUS SCORES IN SUPER 12

Virat Kohli - 3 - 50s: 3 (82* v Pakistan, 62* v Netherlands, 64* v Bangladesh) ⦿ Suryakumar Yadav - 3 - 50s: 3 (51* v Netherlands, 68 v South Africa, 61* v Zimbabwe)

Glenn Phillips - 2 (104 v Sri Lanka, 62 v England) ⦿ Najmul Shanto - 2 (71 v Zimbabwe, 54 v Pakistan)

T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - HIGHEST BATTING STRIKE-RATE IN SUPER 12 (min. 40 balls faced)