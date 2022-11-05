News

Ravichandran Ashwin weighs in on stigma involved in running out a non-striker

The run-out effected by an alert bowler at the non-striker’s end while the batter leaves the crease early, is something that R. Ashwin has always believed as a legitimate mode of dismissal.

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Melbourne 05 November, 2022 14:00 IST
Melbourne 05 November, 2022 14:00 IST
R. Ashwin of India in action.

R. Ashwin of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The run-out effected by an alert bowler at the non-striker’s end while the batter leaves the crease early, is something that R. Ashwin has always believed as a legitimate mode of dismissal.

The run-out effected by an alert bowler at the non-striker’s end while the batter leaves the crease early, is something that R. Ashwin has always believed as a legitimate mode of dismissal.

The cricketing rules say as much even if the game’s spirit gets invoked arbitrarily by the opponents of this pattern of exit.

With recent talk about Kane Williamson reportedly not favouring this mode of the batter’s retreat to the pavilion, Ashwin reacted here on Saturday: “I also wouldn’t like to get out like that. I don’t like being nicked off, bowled, run-out any way. I also wouldn’t like to get run-out at the non-striker’s end because it’s a form of dismissal, and it’s pretty legal.

“Whether you want to do it or don’t want to do it is absolutely fine. It’s good to know that they won’t do it because you can run at the last minute and you can wait. If people say they won’t do it, as a cricketer, I will use that as an advantage for myself (while batting).”

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

John Buchanan weighs in on Rohit, Warner’s slump in form; predictions for T20 World Cup final

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Takeaways from practice match and bowling conundrum

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us