The President of BCCI, Roger Binny – invited as the Chief Guest on the annual day of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) – said that he hopes India can win the T20 World Cup this time.

“Hopefully Rohit Sharma and his men will win the T20 World Cup this time,” said the all-rounder who has more than 100 international wickets and over 1000 runs for the country.

“We have made it to the semifinals and finals. Often it depends on that day. Luck plays a part. This is very much so in Twenty20 cricket. We are better at chasing scores than defending them,” he added.

India go on top of the Group 2 table with three wins 🔝#T20WorldCup Standings 👉 https://t.co/cjmWWRz68Epic.twitter.com/D7pFFGhHud — ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2022

An incisive swing bowler with wicket-taking skills and a smooth-stroking batter, Binny himself had played a major role in two of India’s biggest triumphs in ICC events - Prudential World Cup, England, 1983 and World Championship of Cricket down under, ‘85.

“You see several factors come into play. In Australia, the grounds are big so mishits are more likely to be caught. There are exceptions like Adelaide when the boundaries are smaller and you see more sixes,” said Binny.

On Rohit’s captaincy, Binny said, “I don’t like to make comparisons. Each captain has his own style. And Rohit has his methods.”

At 67, there is this old-fashioned goodness about Roger Binny that puts everyone around him at ease, even as he finds solutions to vexing questions.

About India and Pakistan resuming bilateral tours, Binny said, “This has to be decided by talks between both governments. We will go by what our government tells us.”

Queried about certain key vacancies to be filled such as West Zone not having a selector, Binny said, “This will be discussed in the meeting after the World Cup”, further adding that the selectors had a difficult job at hand.

With women achieving parity with men over match fee, Binny said in the forthcoming women’s IPL, five foreign players would be allowed in the eleven - it is four in men’s IPL - but added all the other important decisions will be taken at a later date.