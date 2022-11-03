Pakistan’s 33-run win against South Africa, via DLS method, in Sydney on Thursday has kept Babar Azam’s men alive in the tournament. Their Net Run Rate has got a massive boost as well - +1.117 - and they are currently third in the points table.

It has thrown the Group 2 wide open, with India, Bangladesh and South Africa still not guaranteed a place in the knockout stage.

READ |How is net run rate calculated: what is nrr, formula, rules explained

Here’s what the four teams need to do to advance.

What does India need to do?

India is not through to the semifinals yet. It has six points and a healthy Net Run Rate heading into its last league match against Zimbabwe at the MCG on Sunday. If India beats Zimbabwe, or if the game is washed out, then it will be in the semifinals, as neither Pakistan nor Bangladesh can get to seven points. However, if India loses its last game, and Pakistan wins against Bangladesh, and South Africa beats Netherlands, South Africa and Pakistan will advance on Net Run Rate

And what about Pakistan?

Pakistan’s superior NRR, which is currently 0.765, means it can leapfrog India if the latter loses to Zimbabwe. However, if India’s match is a washout or it wins, then Rohit Sharma’s men will leave Pakistan behind. Pakistan can even topple South Africa if South Africa gets no more than one point from its game against Netherlands, as Pakistan will advance on more wins.

Surely, Bangladesh has a chance too?

Bangladesh needs to beat Pakistan in its last match, and then hope that South Africa’s match against the Netherlands is a washout. Bangladesh will qualify despite a poorer NRR because it has more wins - three - compared to South Africa’s two.

What about South Africa?

Just beat the Netherlands and they’ll go through.