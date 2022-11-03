How is net run rate calculated: what is nrr, formula, rules explained

With some teams likely to end level on points, the net run rate could decide who advances to the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Here’s a brief explainer of what Net run rate is, how it works and what is the formula

Net run rate is calculated by subtracting the opposition’s run rate from the other team’s run rate.

Hence, the winning side will have a positive net run rate and the losing team a negative net run rate.

How does the NRR work?

In a tournament, the net run rate is derived by taking the average runs per over scored by that team in each game and subtracting the average runs per over scored against them in each game.

Even if a team is bowled out inside 20 overs, while calculating NRR, it is considered that the team has played its full quota.

What is the NRR formula?

NRR = ((Total runs scored by team)/(Total overs played by team)) - ((Total runs scored against team)/(Total overs played against team))