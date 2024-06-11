PAK vs CAN Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Canada match start time, toss, venue, details

Pakistan will take on Canada in a bid to win its first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 set to be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday.

Pakistan has lost both its games so far - against USA and then India - while Canada defeated Ireland in its previous match.

PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Tuesday, June 11.

When will PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, USA.

How to watch PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.