MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK vs CAN Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Canada match start time, toss, venue, details

PAK vs CAN: Here is how you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Canada, being held in New York on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 12:23 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan has lost both its games so far.
Pakistan has lost both its games so far. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Pakistan has lost both its games so far. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Pakistan will take on Canada in a bid to win its first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 set to be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday.

Pakistan has lost both its games so far - against USA and then India - while Canada defeated Ireland in its previous match.

PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Tuesday, June 11.

When will PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, USA.

How to watch PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Pakistan /

Canada

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs CAN Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Canada match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chennaiyin FC signs Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan Gil 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: NRAI announces 15-member rifle and pistol squad, Manu included in two individual events
    Team Sportstar
  4. European Athletics Championships: Wlodarczyk wins silver, aims for fourth Olympic hammer medal
    Reuters
  5. T20 World Cup Diary: Cricket, rum and Bajan hospitality - true spirit of Barbados
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. PAK vs CAN Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Canada match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup Diary: Cricket, rum and Bajan hospitality - true spirit of Barbados
    Ayan Acharya
  3. SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa holds off Bangladesh by four runs to stay unbeaten
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after SA vs BAN: South Africa extends lead after win against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs BAN: South Africa successfully defends lowest total in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs CAN Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Canada match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chennaiyin FC signs Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan Gil 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: NRAI announces 15-member rifle and pistol squad, Manu included in two individual events
    Team Sportstar
  4. European Athletics Championships: Wlodarczyk wins silver, aims for fourth Olympic hammer medal
    Reuters
  5. T20 World Cup Diary: Cricket, rum and Bajan hospitality - true spirit of Barbados
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment