Fakhar Zaman replaces Usman Qadir in Pakistan T20 World Cup squad

Fakhar Zaman was originally named in the travelling reserves but swapped places with Usman Qadir after the leg-spinner needed more time to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb.

ISLAMABAD 14 October, 2022 18:28 IST
FILE PHOTO: Fakhar Zaman will arrive in Brisbane on Saturday along with Shaheen Afridi, with both players having recovered from their knee injuries.

FILE PHOTO: Fakhar Zaman will arrive in Brisbane on Saturday along with Shaheen Afridi, with both players having recovered from their knee injuries. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Top-order batter Fakhar Zaman is in Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

Fakhar will arrive in Brisbane on Saturday along with Shaheen Afridi, with both players having recovered from their knee injuries.

Fakhar was originally named in the travelling reserves but swapped places with Usman Qadir after the leg-spinner needed more time to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb.

Qadir was injured during the seven-match Twenty20 International series against England last month. He will now be among the reserves for Pakistan along with fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris.

Fakhar had to skip the series against England after injuring his knee during the final of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates last month. The left-handed batter will be available for selection for Pakistan’s two warm-up games against England and Afghanistan next week, during which his fitness will be assessed.

Pakistan opens its T20 World Cup campaign against rival India on October 23.

PAKISTAN SQUAD
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. 
Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

