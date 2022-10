India vs South Africa Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch SA vs IND Live

When is South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played on Sunday, October 30.

Where is South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match going to be played?

South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

What time will South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match start?

South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will start at 4:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 4 PM.

When can I watch South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.