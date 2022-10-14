T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup Venues - Kardinia Park, Geelong: History, stats, records, pitch conditions, schedule

14 October, 2022 09:57 IST
Kardinia Park, also known as Simonds Stadium, in Geelong, will be one of the two hosts of the first-round matches of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Kardinia Park, also known as Simonds Stadium, in Geelong, will be one of the two hosts of the first-round matches of the 2022 T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Having hosted a solitary men’s T20I in February 2017 and just nine T20s since 2009, Kardinia Park, also known as Simonds Stadium, in Geelong, will be one of the two hosts of the first-round matches.

Kardinia Park will host the first match — between Sri Lanka and Namibia — on October 16, followed by one between UAE and Netherlands the same day. A total of six first-round matches will be held here in three days.

As Kardinia Park is mainly used for Australian rules football, it is narrower than most cricketing venues. The drop-in pitch is laid down at an angle, making it easier for batters to score boundaries behind square.

Scoring runs at Kardinia Park is not easy as it has the lowest run rate (7.89) in T20s among all venues in Australia. Fast bowlers thrive here, averaging just over 22, while spinners can be economical.

TRIVIA

Situated in the city of Geelong, an hour’s drive from Melbourne, Kardinia Park, with a capacity of 36,000, is the largest Australian stadium outside a capital city. It hosted the Dalai Lama in 2002 for a ceremony and was visited by the spiritual leader again in 2007. The ground is also home to Australia captain Aaron Finch, who led the Aussies to their first-ever T20 World Cup title in 2021.

STATS (ALL T20S)

Batting first team won 3
Batting second team won 6
Highest team score 196/3 (Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars)
Lowest team score 105 (Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers)
Overall run rate 7.89
T20 WORLD CUP SCHEDULE
October 16: Sri Lanka vs Namibia - 9:30 AM IST
October 16: UAE vs Netherlands - 1:30 PM IST
October 18: Namibia vs Netherlands - 9:30 AM IST
October 18: Sri Lanka vs UAE - 1:30 PM IST
October 20: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka - 9:30 AM IST
October 20: Namibia vs UAE - 1:30 PM IST

