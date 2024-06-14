MagazineBuy Print

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs Ireland predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

USA vs IRE: Here are the predicted playing XIs, fantasy team and full squads for the United States of America vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 cricket match in Lauderhill on Friday.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 07:04 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
United States’ batter Aaron Jones plays a shot.
United States’ batter Aaron Jones plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

The United States of America and Ireland will lock horns in a crucial T20 World Cup 2024 Group A fixture at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Friday.

The USA has two wins from three matches and is in a good position to qualify for the Super Eight stage, while Ireland, having lost two matches in as many games, is hanging by a thread.

A win or even a washout will confirm USA’s spot in the last-eight stage, and will eliminate Pakistan and Ireland.

Here are the predicted line-ups for the match:

USA Predicted XI: Monank Patel (c) (wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Shadley van Schalwyk.

Ireland Predicted XI: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young.

USA vs IRE DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Lorcan Tucker, Andries Gous
BATTERS
Andy Balbirnie, Aaron Jones
ALL-ROUNDERS
Corey Anderson, Mark Adair (c), Steven Taylor
BOWLERS
Josh Little, Saurabh Netravalkar (vc), Barry McCarthy, Ali Khan
Team Composition: USA 6:5 IRE Credits Left: 16.5
THE SQUADS
USA
Monank Patel (c) (wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous (wk), Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netralvakar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.
IRELAND
Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock (wk), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ben White.

