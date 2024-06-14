USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs Ireland predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

The United States of America and Ireland will lock horns in a crucial T20 World Cup 2024 Group A fixture at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Friday.

The USA has two wins from three matches and is in a good position to qualify for the Super Eight stage, while Ireland, having lost two matches in as many games, is hanging by a thread.

A win or even a washout will confirm USA’s spot in the last-eight stage, and will eliminate Pakistan and Ireland.

Here are the predicted line-ups for the match:

USA Predicted XI: Monank Patel (c) (wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Shadley van Schalwyk.

Ireland Predicted XI: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young.

USA vs IRE DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Lorcan Tucker, Andries Gous BATTERS Andy Balbirnie, Aaron Jones ALL-ROUNDERS Corey Anderson, Mark Adair (c), Steven Taylor BOWLERS Josh Little, Saurabh Netravalkar (vc), Barry McCarthy, Ali Khan Team Composition: USA 6:5 IRE Credits Left: 16.5