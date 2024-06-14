The United States of America and Ireland will lock horns in a crucial T20 World Cup 2024 Group A fixture at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Friday.
The USA has two wins from three matches and is in a good position to qualify for the Super Eight stage, while Ireland, having lost two matches in as many games, is hanging by a thread.
A win or even a washout will confirm USA’s spot in the last-eight stage, and will eliminate Pakistan and Ireland.
Here are the predicted line-ups for the match:
USA Predicted XI: Monank Patel (c) (wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Shadley van Schalwyk.
Ireland Predicted XI: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young.
USA vs IRE DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
USA
IRELAND
Latest on Sportstar
- USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs Ireland predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- AFG vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Papua New Guinea six wickets down; Afghanistan in control
- ENG vs OMAN: England records fastest run-chase in T20 World Cup history
- ENG vs OMA, T20 World Cup: Ruthless England blows away Oman to keep super eight hopes alive
- T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after ENG vs OMAN: England alive in super eight race after beating Oman
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE