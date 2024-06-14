MagazineBuy Print

AFG vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan wins toss, elects to bowl first vs Papua New Guinea

AFG vs PNG: Follow for all Live Updates from the T20 World Cup 2024 group stage match between Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea happening in Tarouba on Thursday.

Updated : Jun 14, 2024 05:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea in Tarouba.

Playing XIs

Papua New Guinea XI: Assad Vala (c), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Semo Kamea

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Toss Update

Afghanistan wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Papua New Guinea.

Live streaming/telecast information:

The AFG vs PNG T20 World Cup match can be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Star Sports Network

Squads
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi
Papua New Guinea: Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

Group C points table before AFG vs PNG:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. West Indies 3 3 0 6 +2.596
2. Afghanistan 2 2 0 4 +5.225
3. Uganda 3 1 2 2 -4.217
4. Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 -0.434
5. New Zealand 2 0 2 0 -2.425

