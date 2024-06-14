Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea in Tarouba.
Playing XIs
Papua New Guinea XI: Assad Vala (c), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Semo Kamea
Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Toss Update
Afghanistan wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Papua New Guinea.
Live streaming/telecast information:
The AFG vs PNG T20 World Cup match can be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Star Sports Network
Squads
Group C points table before AFG vs PNG:
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1. West Indies
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+2.596
|2. Afghanistan
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+5.225
|3. Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-4.217
|4. Papua New Guinea
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.434
|5. New Zealand
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-2.425
