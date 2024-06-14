England recorded fastest run chase in T20 World Cup history, completing the match against Oman in just 3.1 overs in Antigua on Thursday.
England broke the record of Sri Lanka, who completed its chase in five overs against Netherlands in 2014 T20 World Cup.
This is also England’s fastest ever chase in T20Is. Its previous best was 8.2 overs against West Indies in 2021 chasing 56 runs.
Fastest run chase in T20 World Cup history
1) England - 3.1 overs vs Oman, Antigua, 2024
2) Sri Lanka - 5 overs vs Netherlands, Chattogram, 2014
3) New Zealand - 5.2 overs vs England, Chattogram, 2014
4) Australia - 5.4 overs vs Namibia, North Sound, 2024
5) West Indies - 5.5 overs vs England, Providence, 2010
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs OMAN: England records fastest run-chase in T20 World Cup history
- ENG vs OMA, T20 World Cup: Ruthless England blows away Oman to keep super eight hopes alive
- T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after ENG vs OMAN: England alive in super eight race after beating Oman
- England vs Oman highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: ENG completes 48-run chase in 3.1 overs against Oman
- WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Pooran becomes highest scorer in T20Is for West Indies
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE