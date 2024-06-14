ENG vs OMAN: England records fastest run-chase in T20 World Cup history

England recorded fastest run chase in T20 World Cup history, completing the match against Oman in just 3.1 overs in Antigua on Thursday.

England broke the record of Sri Lanka, who completed its chase in five overs against Netherlands in 2014 T20 World Cup.

This is also England’s fastest ever chase in T20Is. Its previous best was 8.2 overs against West Indies in 2021 chasing 56 runs.

Fastest run chase in T20 World Cup history

1) England - 3.1 overs vs Oman, Antigua, 2024

2) Sri Lanka - 5 overs vs Netherlands, Chattogram, 2014

3) New Zealand - 5.2 overs vs England, Chattogram, 2014

4) Australia - 5.4 overs vs Namibia, North Sound, 2024

5) West Indies - 5.5 overs vs England, Providence, 2010