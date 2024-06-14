MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs OMAN: England records fastest run-chase in T20 World Cup history

England broke the record of Sri Lanka, who completed its chase in five overs against Netherlands in 2014 T20 World Cup.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 02:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Phil Salt of England hits a six during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup match against Oman.
Phil Salt of England hits a six during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup match against Oman. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley
infoIcon

Phil Salt of England hits a six during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup match against Oman. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley

England recorded fastest run chase in T20 World Cup history, completing the match against Oman in just 3.1 overs in Antigua on Thursday.

England broke the record of Sri Lanka, who completed its chase in five overs against Netherlands in 2014 T20 World Cup.

This is also England’s fastest ever chase in T20Is. Its previous best was 8.2 overs against West Indies in 2021 chasing 56 runs.

Fastest run chase in T20 World Cup history

1) England - 3.1 overs vs Oman, Antigua, 2024

2) Sri Lanka - 5 overs vs Netherlands, Chattogram, 2014

3) New Zealand - 5.2 overs vs England, Chattogram, 2014

4) Australia - 5.4 overs vs Namibia, North Sound, 2024

5) West Indies - 5.5 overs vs England, Providence, 2010

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs OMAN: England records fastest run-chase in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs OMA, T20 World Cup: Ruthless England blows away Oman to keep super eight hopes alive
    Reuters
  3. T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after ENG vs OMAN: England alive in super eight race after beating Oman
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Oman highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: ENG completes 48-run chase in 3.1 overs against Oman
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Pooran becomes highest scorer in T20Is for West Indies
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. ENG vs OMA, T20 World Cup: Ruthless England blows away Oman to keep super eight hopes alive
    Reuters
  2. T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after ENG vs OMAN: England alive in super eight race after beating Oman
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs OMAN: England records fastest run-chase in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs OMA: England bowls out Oman for fourth lowest score in T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after BAN vs NED: Bangladesh boosts Super 8 hopes with win over Netherlands; Sri Lanka knocked out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs OMAN: England records fastest run-chase in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs OMA, T20 World Cup: Ruthless England blows away Oman to keep super eight hopes alive
    Reuters
  3. T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after ENG vs OMAN: England alive in super eight race after beating Oman
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Oman highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: ENG completes 48-run chase in 3.1 overs against Oman
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Pooran becomes highest scorer in T20Is for West Indies
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment