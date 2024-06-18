WI vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies equals record for most runs in an over in T20 WCs

West Indies equalled the record for most runs in an over in a T20 World Cup game, during its final group stage game against Afghanistan in Gros Islet on Tuesday.

West Indies clobbered 36 runs off the fourth over bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai, equalling the record held by India, which had achieved the feat courtesy of Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes against England in 2007.

West Indies’ feat was powered by Nicholas Pooran and was aided by some wayward bowling from Omarzai, who gave away five wides and a no ball.

Pooran smashed three sixes and two fours in the over, which also had a leg bye four as the home side raced to a fiery start against the Afghans.