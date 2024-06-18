MagazineBuy Print

WI vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies equals record for most runs in an over in T20 WCs

West Indies clobbered 36 runs off the fourth over bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai, equalling the record held by India, which had achieved the feat courtesy of Yuvraj Singh's six sixes against England in 2007.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 06:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran hits a six against Afghanistan.
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran hits a six against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/AP
infoIcon

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran hits a six against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/AP

West Indies equalled the record for most runs in an over in a T20 World Cup game, during its final group stage game against Afghanistan in Gros Islet on Tuesday.

West Indies clobbered 36 runs off the fourth over bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai, equalling the record held by India, which had achieved the feat courtesy of Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes against England in 2007.

West Indies’ feat was powered by Nicholas Pooran and was aided by some wayward bowling from Omarzai, who gave away five wides and a no ball.

Pooran smashed three sixes and two fours in the over, which also had a leg bye four as the home side raced to a fiery start against the Afghans.

Most runs in an over (T20 WCs)
1. 36 by West Indies vs Afghanistan (2024)
1. 36 by India vs England (2007)
3. 33 by USA vs Canada (2024)
4. 32 by England vs Afghanistan (2012)
5. 30 by Australia vs Pakistan (2014)

