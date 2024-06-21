MagazineBuy Print

WI vs USA LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v United States match start time, toss, venue, details

WI vs USA: Here is how you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between West Indies and United States set to happen in Barbados on Saturday.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 19:46 IST

Team Sportstar
Rovman Powell of West Indies hits a six during the match against England.
Rovman Powell of West Indies hits a six during the match against England. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
infoIcon

Rovman Powell of West Indies hits a six during the match against England. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Co-host West Indies will look to bounce back from the demoralising defeat against defending champion England when it takes on USA at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

USA is also entering the contest on the back of a defeat when it ran South Africa close in the chase but eventually fell agonisingly short.

WI vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will WI vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The West Indies vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 22 (IST).

When will WI vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The West Indies vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for WI vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the West Indies vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will WI vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The West Indies vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados

How to watch WI vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The West Indies vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch WI vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The West Indies vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

