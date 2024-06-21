MagazineBuy Print

WI vs USA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs USA predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

WI vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Check the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the West Indies vs United States of America Super Eight match in Bridgetown on Saturday.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 18:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
USA’s Corey Anderson plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.
USA’s Corey Anderson plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

USA’s Corey Anderson plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound. | Photo Credit: AFP

Co-host West Indies will look to bounce back from the demoralising defeat against defending champion England when it takes on USA at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

USA is also entering the contest on the back of a defeat when it ran South Africa close in the chase but eventually fell agonisingly short.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

West Indies: Brandon King/ Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

USA: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Aaron Jones (C), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

WI vs USA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Nicholas Pooran (C), Andries Gous
BATTERS
Rovman Powell, Aaron Jones
ALL-ROUNDERS
Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Steven Taylor
BOWLERS
Akeal Hosein (VC), Alzarri Joseph, Saurabh Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh
Team Composition: WI 6:5 USA Credits Left: 11.5
THE SQUADS
WEST INDIES
Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy.
USA
Monank Patel (c) (wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous (wk), Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netralvakar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.

