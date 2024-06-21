WI vs USA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs USA predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Co-host West Indies will look to bounce back from the demoralising defeat against defending champion England when it takes on USA at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

USA is also entering the contest on the back of a defeat when it ran South Africa close in the chase but eventually fell agonisingly short.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

West Indies: Brandon King/ Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

USA: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Aaron Jones (C), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

WI vs USA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Nicholas Pooran (C), Andries Gous BATTERS Rovman Powell, Aaron Jones ALL-ROUNDERS Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Steven Taylor BOWLERS Akeal Hosein (VC), Alzarri Joseph, Saurabh Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh Team Composition: WI 6:5 USA Credits Left: 11.5