Euro 2024: Scotland’s Tierney to miss remaining matches

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney will return to Arsenal for treatment on a hamstring injury after being ruled out for the remainder of his country’s Euro 2024 campaign.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 18:46 IST , Stuttgart, Germany - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Tierney was stretchered off during Scotland's 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Wednesday.
Tierney was stretchered off during Scotland's 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Tierney was stretchered off during Scotland’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney will return to Arsenal for treatment on a hamstring injury after being ruled out for the remainder of his country’s Euro 2024 campaign.

Tierney was stretchered off during Scotland’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Wednesday, a result which kept its hopes alive of reaching the last 16.

“He’s got an issue with his hamstring,” Scotland assistant coach John Carver told reporters on Friday.

“He’s heading home to be assessed by Arsenal and that’s all I can really say at the moment.

READ | Retired Azzurri star Roberto Baggio robbed at home during Italy’s loss to Spain

“They’ll obviously give you updates as they have it, but he’s obviously extremely disappointed.”

Scotland has never advanced to the knockout phase at a major tournament but could do so if it beat Hungary in its final Group A game in Stuttgart on Sunday.

That would leave Scotland on four points and guarantee at least third place -- four points has always been enough to reach the last 16 in the current European Championship format.

“If we do progress and we move though the tournament, I’m sure he’ll be back to support us,” Carver said of Tierney, whose absence could prompt Scotland to change to a back four against Hungary.

“He’s a young lad, he’s got plenty of time and he’s got to make sure it’s right for his return.”

Tierney, 27, spent the past season on loan at Spanish club Real Sociedad but was limited to 14 starts in La Liga because of hamstring problems.

“It’s a blow because he’s one of our top players. In tournament football you need your best players on the park,” said Carver.

“When any team loses their best players then it will affect the situation, but it is also an opportunity for somebody else to step in.”

