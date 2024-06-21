EURO 2024 Live: Slovakia vs Ukraine, SVK 1-0 UKR, Schranz scores, Group E match updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Euro 2024 Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine, being played at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany.

Confirmed staring line-ups: Slovakia: Dubravka, Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko, Kucka, Lobotka, Duda, Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin Ukraine: Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Brazhko, Sudakov; Yarmolenko, Dovbyk, Mudryk

Slovakia: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Škriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz/Suslov), Boženík, Haraslín

Ukraine: Trubin; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Brazhko, Sudakov; Tsygankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk

Slovakia pulled off the biggest statistical shock in European Championship history when it stunned Belgium in its opening match at Euro 2024 but knows there is still work to be done if it wants to capitalise on its sensational start.

Ivan Schranz’s early goal earned Slovakia - 48th in the world rankings - a 1-0 victory over the third-ranked team, the biggest rankings gap ever overcome by an underdog, according to Opta.

It also blew Group E wide open ahead of its clash with Ukraine on Friday in Duesseldorf.

Ukraine, meanwhile, was taken apart in a 3-0 defeat by Romania and will be desperate to make amends.

