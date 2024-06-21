Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024: Why is Lewandowski not starting in POL v AUT today?

Poland will look to return to winning ways when it plays Austria in their Group D clash in the Euro 2024, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany on Friday.

However, the biggest name missing in Poland’s starting line-up was its highest-ever goalscorer, Robert Lewandowski. The Barcelona striker has remained the perpetual threat for club and country, over the years, and his absence is bound to weaken the team.

WHY IS LEWANDOWSKI NOT STARTING?

Lewandowski had suffered a tear in the biceps femoris muscle during a warm-up match against Turkey, and was forced out of play in the 33rd minute. Though Poland won the game 2-1, its medical team was assigned a race against time to keep the star striker ready for the opener.

“We remain optimistic,” Poland Football Federation’s spokesperson Emil Kopanski had told AFP.

However, it could not be fit in time to start the opening match, and remains doubtful of being match fit, going into the second matchday, against Austria. Poland plays France in its final Group stage match.

WHEN WILL LEWANDOWSKI BE BACK?

Though the Federation had previously ruled him out entirely for the opening match against Netherlands, the matchday squad, surprisingly had his name on the list of substitutes. That has also been the norm against Austria.

Lewandowski, thus, can start his Euro 2024 campaign as early as today while he is expected to be fit to start the next game against France four days later.