South Africa opener Quinton de Kock registered the joint-fastest half-century of the T20 World Cup 2024 during the Super 8 Group 2 match against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.
He equalled USA’s Aaron Jones record of the fastest fifty in this edition by hitting a 22-ball half-century on Friday.
Jones slammed his fifty against Canada during the campaign opener in Dallas.
AS IT HAPPENED | ENG VS SA SUPER 8 LIVE SCORE & COMMENTARY
This is de Kock’s second fifty under 30 deliveries at this World Cup. The previous one was against co-host USA in 26 deliveries.
After getting off the mark on the second delivery, de Kock took charge against Moeen Ali, hitting him for a four and a six in his first over. He then slammed two sixes and a four to Jofra Archer, helping the Proteas take 21 off his over.
He added 86 runs for the opening wicket before his partner Reeza Hendricks departed after scoring a sluggish 25-ball 19.
