Quinton de Kock hits joint fastest fifty of T20 World Cup 2024 during ENG vs SA Super 8 Group 2 match

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock registered the joint-fastest half-century of the T20 World Cup 2024 during the Super 8 Group 2 match against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 20:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Quinton de Kock of South Africa during the T20 Cricket World Cup Super 8 match against England.
Quinton de Kock of South Africa during the T20 Cricket World Cup Super 8 match against England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Quinton de Kock of South Africa during the T20 Cricket World Cup Super 8 match against England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock registered the joint-fastest half-century of the T20 World Cup 2024 during the Super 8 Group 2 match against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

He equalled USA’s Aaron Jones record of the fastest fifty in this edition by hitting a 22-ball half-century on Friday.

Jones slammed his fifty against Canada during the campaign opener in Dallas.

AS IT HAPPENED | ENG VS SA SUPER 8 LIVE SCORE & COMMENTARY

This is de Kock’s second fifty under 30 deliveries at this World Cup. The previous one was against co-host USA in 26 deliveries.

After getting off the mark on the second delivery, de Kock took charge against Moeen Ali, hitting him for a four and a six in his first over. He then slammed two sixes and a four to Jofra Archer, helping the Proteas take 21 off his over.

He added 86 runs for the opening wicket before his partner Reeza Hendricks departed after scoring a sluggish 25-ball 19.

Fastest fifties of T20 World Cup 2024
22 balls — Quinton de Kock (SA) vs ENG
22 balls — Aaron Jones (USA) vs CAN
25 balls— Marcus Stoinis (AUS) vs SCO
26 balls — Brandon McMullen (SCO) vs AUS
26 balls — Quinton de Kock (SA) vs USA
27 balls — Suryakumar Yadav (IND) vs AFG

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

