South Africa opener Quinton de Kock registered the joint-fastest half-century of the T20 World Cup 2024 during the Super 8 Group 2 match against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

He equalled USA’s Aaron Jones record of the fastest fifty in this edition by hitting a 22-ball half-century on Friday.

Jones slammed his fifty against Canada during the campaign opener in Dallas.

This is de Kock’s second fifty under 30 deliveries at this World Cup. The previous one was against co-host USA in 26 deliveries.

After getting off the mark on the second delivery, de Kock took charge against Moeen Ali, hitting him for a four and a six in his first over. He then slammed two sixes and a four to Jofra Archer, helping the Proteas take 21 off his over.

He added 86 runs for the opening wicket before his partner Reeza Hendricks departed after scoring a sluggish 25-ball 19.

Fastest fifties of T20 World Cup 2024 22 balls — Quinton de Kock (SA) vs ENG 22 balls — Aaron Jones (USA) vs CAN 25 balls— Marcus Stoinis (AUS) vs SCO 26 balls — Brandon McMullen (SCO) vs AUS 26 balls — Quinton de Kock (SA) vs USA 27 balls — Suryakumar Yadav (IND) vs AFG