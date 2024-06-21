LIVE score Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024: Starting lineups out, POL v AUT updates; When, where to watch, Kick-off at 9:30 PM IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Euro 2024 Group D match between Poland and Austria from the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
POLAND VS AUSTRIA STARTING LINEUPS
Poland: Szczesny (GK); Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Piotrowski, Zielinski (C), Slisz, Zalewski; Buksa, Piatek
Austria: Pentz (GK); Mwene, Trauner, Lienhart, Posch; Grillitsch, Seiwald; Sabitzer (C), Baumgartner, Laimer; Arnautovic
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Matches: 11
Poland: 6
Draws: 2
Austria: 3
PREVIEW
Poland hopes record scorer Robert Lewandowski will be fit for its Euro 2024 Group D clash with Austria on Friday after slumping to a 2-1 defeat by the Netherlands in its opening game.
Lewandowski picked up a thigh injury in a warm-up friendly against Turkey, and though he was named on the bench against the Dutch, coach Michal Probierz decided not to risk him.
“He (Lewandowski) will hopefully play against Austria, he’s a very important player for us,” Probierz told reporters in the wake of the defeat to the Dutch.
“We have shown (against Netherlands) that we can play football very well, we had our chances, and I told the players to keep their chins up, we can play against anyone ... all the players believe that we are moving in the right direction.”
(with inputs from Reuters)
Read full preview HERE
When and where will the Poland vs Austria Euro 2024 match kick-off?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Poland vs Austria Euro 2024 match in India?
Where can you live stream the Poland vs Austria Euro 2024 match in India?
