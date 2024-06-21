MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

LIVE score Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024: Starting lineups out, POL v AUT updates; When, where to watch, Kick-off at 9:30 PM IST

Follow live updates of the Euro 2024 Group D match between Poland and Austria from the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Updated : Jun 21, 2024 20:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Euro 2024 Group D match between Poland and Austria from the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

POLAND VS AUSTRIA STARTING LINEUPS

Poland: Szczesny (GK); Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Piotrowski, Zielinski (C), Slisz, Zalewski; Buksa, Piatek

Austria: Pentz (GK); Mwene, Trauner, Lienhart, Posch; Grillitsch, Seiwald; Sabitzer (C), Baumgartner, Laimer; Arnautovic

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches: 11

Poland: 6

Draws: 2

Austria: 3

PREVIEW

Poland hopes record scorer Robert Lewandowski will be fit for its Euro 2024 Group D clash with Austria on Friday after slumping to a 2-1 defeat by the Netherlands in its opening game.

Lewandowski picked up a thigh injury in a warm-up friendly against Turkey, and though he was named on the bench against the Dutch, coach Michal Probierz decided not to risk him.

“He (Lewandowski) will hopefully play against Austria, he’s a very important player for us,” Probierz told reporters in the wake of the defeat to the Dutch.

“We have shown (against Netherlands) that we can play football very well, we had our chances, and I told the players to keep their chins up, we can play against anyone ... all the players believe that we are moving in the right direction.”

(with inputs from Reuters)

Read full preview HERE

When and where will the Poland vs Austria Euro 2024 match kick-off?
The Poland vs Austria Euro 2024 match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST on Friday, June 21, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Poland vs Austria Euro 2024 match in India?
The Poland vs Austria Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Poland vs Austria Euro 2024 match in India?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Related Topics

Poland /

Austria /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA 80/0; De Kock smashes fastest fifty of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 21: Mewar Premier League kicks off with grand inauguration in Udaipur
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE score Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024: Starting lineups out, POL v AUT updates; When, where to watch, Kick-off at 9:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Quinton de Kock hits joint fastest fifty of T20 World Cup 2024 during ENG vs SA Super 8 Group 2 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE officials inspect potential World Championship match venues in Chennai
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. SVK vs UKR, Euro 2024: Super-sub Yaremchuk nets winner as Ukraine beats to Slovakia 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE score Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024: Starting lineups out, POL v AUT updates; When, where to watch, Kick-off at 9:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. BEL vs ROU, Euro 2024: Belgium locks horns with a fiery Romanian side
    Reuters
  4. TUR vs POR, Euro 2024: Buoyed by fans, Turkey hopes to stage upset against Portugal
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: Scotland’s Tierney to miss remaining matches
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA 80/0; De Kock smashes fastest fifty of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 21: Mewar Premier League kicks off with grand inauguration in Udaipur
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE score Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024: Starting lineups out, POL v AUT updates; When, where to watch, Kick-off at 9:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Quinton de Kock hits joint fastest fifty of T20 World Cup 2024 during ENG vs SA Super 8 Group 2 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE officials inspect potential World Championship match venues in Chennai
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment