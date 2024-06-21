Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024: Lewandowski subbed in, Arnautovic converts penalty; Major talking points and stats in POL v AUT

Poland lost to Austria in its Group D clash in the Euro 2024, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany on Friday.

Here are the major talking points and stats from the game:

Lewandowksi on the subs bench

The biggest name missing in Poland’s starting line-up was its highest-ever goalscorer, Robert Lewandowski. The Barcelona striker has remained the perpetual threat for club and country, over the years, and his absence is bound to weaken the team.

Lewandowski had suffered a tear in the biceps femoris muscle during a warm-up match against Turkey, and was forced out of play in the 33rd minute. Though Poland won the game 2-1, its medical team was assigned a race against time to keep the star striker ready for the opener.

Austria names an experienced squad

With an average age of 28 years and 217 days, Austria’s starting XI against Poland is the oldest it has ever named in a UEFA European Championship match.

Austria’s fastest goal at the Euros

Gernot Trauner’s goal in the 9th minute was Austria’s fastest ever scored at the EUROs, and fastest at a major tournament since the 1954 World Cup.

It scored twice within the opening four minutes vs Czechoslovaki in 1954.

Baumgartner took the lead for Austria

Christoph Baumgartner has now scored at two different EURO’s - becoming the first player to achieve this feat for the Austrian national.

Arnautovic converts penalty!

Marcel Sabitzer won a penalty in the 77th minute after a foul by Wojciech Szczęsny. Arnautovic stepped up and converted from the spot to take the lead.