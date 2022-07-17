Bangladesh opening batter Tamim Iqbal on Sunday announced his retirement from Twenty20 Internationals.

“Consider me retired from T-20 international from today,” Tamim, who has played 78 20-over games in Bangladesh colours, wrote on his Facebook page.

“Thank you everybody,” he added in Bengali.

The decision comes only a day after Tamim led Bangladesh to a 3-0 sweep in the ODI series against the West Indies. He has scored 14,726 international runs, out of which 1,758 came in T20Is at an average of 24.08.

Tamim, who last played a T20I in March 2020, is the only Bangladesh batter to have scored a hundred across all formats.