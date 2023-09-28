MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Thiruvananthapuram gears up for first ODI World Cup experience as teams get into warm-up mode

With Kerala hosting an ICC event for the first time, the cricket association has left no stone unturned to make the moment special.

Published : Sep 28, 2023 18:39 IST - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Aiden Markram sits with his South Africa teammates during a practice session at the Greenfield Stadium.
Aiden Markram sits with his South Africa teammates during a practice session at the Greenfield Stadium. | Photo Credit: KCA
infoIcon

Aiden Markram sits with his South Africa teammates during a practice session at the Greenfield Stadium. | Photo Credit: KCA

‘It Takes One Day’ - read a giant blue-coloured banner as one walked into the Greenfield International Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The clouds played hide and seek; the ground staff was busy providing ‘finishing touches’ to the square, and busy Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) officials supervised the last-minute work at the venue to ensure things were prim and proper.

With Kerala hosting an ICC event for the first time, the cricket association has left no stone unturned to make the moment special. Posters and banners of the World Cup have been put up across the city, ticket announcements have been aired on local radio stations, and even the KCA has launched a promo, highlighting the traditions and culture of the State.

ALSO READ
South Africa believes it can win ODI World Cup, says Rabada

While tickets for India’s fixture against The Netherlands on October 3 have been sold out, the response has been lukewarm for the other fixtures - beginning with South Africa versus Afghanistan on Friday.

Though the organisers are optimistic that fans will turn up in large numbers as the tournament progresses, there are threats of thunderstorms as well. The city has witnessed intermittent rain over the last few weeks, and even on Thursday afternoon, there were short spells of showers.

However, the teams are unfazed about the weather forecast and hope to test their strengths over the next five days, before the World Cup begins on October 5. For South Africa, Aiden Markram will lead the side in the absence of its regular captain Temba Bavuma - who has returned home due to personal reasons - when it takes on Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Reeza Hendricks is expected to open the batting in Bavuma’s place. Though the team sources confirmed to  Sportstar that Bavuma will be rejoining the squad in time to play its opening World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka in New Delhi on October 7, his absence in the warm-up would certainly affect the team’s planning.

In recent times, Bavuma has played a key role in the South African top-order, having scored centuries against England, the West Indies, and most recently an unbeaten 114 against Australia earlier this month.

ALSO READ
Dravid on Axar Patel’s World Cup inclusion: ‘NCA is in touch with the selectors, have to wait for an official confirmation’

In his absence, the team had a long training session on Thursday afternoon, with batting coach JP Duminy ‘monitoring’ the proceedings. As Markram, Rassie van Dussen and Quinton de Kock faced the local spinners, Duminy walked up to them every now and then, making sure the mistakes were rectified.

Keeping Afghanistan’s spin department - comprising Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran and Noor Ahmad - in mind, the South African top-order spent more than an hour in the nets, tackling the local net bowlers, some of whom impressed De Kock as he praised them with  ‘Shabash, Shabash’.

Afghanistan trained in the evening, with Rashid and the seasoned Mohammad Nabi dominating the sessions. Rashid was involved in a game of football along with Noor, and throughout the session, he made it a point to interact with the youngsters and make them feel comfortable ahead of a big-ticket event. Afghanistan players enjoyed a small break, despite reaching the city a couple of days ago, and ahead of yet another World Cup, the team - that has a blend of experience and youth - aims to get off to a winning start.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Greenfield Stadium

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Surrey retains the English County Championship title
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023: Anush Agarwalla wins equestrian individual dressage bronze
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. India vs Japan hockey LIVE SCORE, Asian Games 2023 updates: Abhishek scores as IND 1-0 vs JPN after first quarter
    Team Sportstar
  4. Thiruvananthapuram gears up for first ODI World Cup experience as teams get into warm-up mode
    Shayan Acharya
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: Labuschagne, Head make Australia squad but Agar omitted
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Surrey retains the English County Championship title
    AFP
  2. Thiruvananthapuram gears up for first ODI World Cup experience as teams get into warm-up mode
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Ever-eager Labuschagne nails India challenge, raises final bid to make Australia World Cup squad
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Shakib Al Hasan hints at retirement after 2025 ICC Champions Trophy
    PTI
  5. South Africa captain Bavuma to miss World Cup warm-up games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Surrey retains the English County Championship title
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023: Anush Agarwalla wins equestrian individual dressage bronze
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. India vs Japan hockey LIVE SCORE, Asian Games 2023 updates: Abhishek scores as IND 1-0 vs JPN after first quarter
    Team Sportstar
  4. Thiruvananthapuram gears up for first ODI World Cup experience as teams get into warm-up mode
    Shayan Acharya
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: Labuschagne, Head make Australia squad but Agar omitted
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment