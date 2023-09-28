MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Africa captain Bavuma to miss World Cup warm-up games

Aiden Markram will lead the side in his absence as South Africa face Afghanistan on Friday and New Zealand on Monday, with Reeza Hendricks to open the batting in Bavuma’s place.

Published : Sep 28, 2023 12:41 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Temba Bavuma in action during South Africa’s third ODI against Australia in Potchefstroom.
Temba Bavuma in action during South Africa’s third ODI against Australia in Potchefstroom. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Temba Bavuma in action during South Africa’s third ODI against Australia in Potchefstroom. | Photo Credit: Reuters

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will miss the ODI World Cup warm-up matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand after returning home for family reasons, officials confirmed on Thursday.

No further details were provided, but Bavuma is expected to rejoin the squad in time to play South Africa’s opening World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka in Delhi on October 7.

World Cup 2023: Pakistan team holds first practice session in Hyderabad amid tight security

Aiden Markram will lead the side in his absence as South Africa faces Afghanistan on Friday and New Zealand on Monday, with Reeza Hendricks to open the batting in Bavuma’s place.

Bavuma has been a key part of the South African top order in recent times, having this year scored centuries against England, the West Indies, and most recently an unbeaten 114 versus Australia earlier this month.

Related stories

Related Topics

Temba Bavuma /

Aiden Markram /

Reeza Hendricks

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tamim Iqbal hits out at Bangladesh Cricket Board after saying he opted out of World Cup 2023
    AP
  2. Pakistan agrees contract deals that will allow players to get share of ICC revenue
    AP
  3. World Cup 2023: Pakistan team holds first practice session in Hyderabad amid tight security
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Asian Games 2023, September 28, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India wins 10m Air Pistol men’s team gold, Roshibina Devi bags silver in Wushu; Sreeja/Diya progress to R16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sri Lanka’s Gunathilaka cleared of sexual assault charge in Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. South Africa captain Bavuma to miss World Cup warm-up games
    Reuters
  2. World Cup 2023: Pakistan team holds first practice session in Hyderabad amid tight security
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Hardik Pandya’s rise from Vadodara’s ‘400-500 rupiya’ per tennis match player to multimillion-dollar talent
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Dravid on Axar Patel’s World Cup inclusion: ‘NCA is in touch with the selectors, have to wait for an official confirmation’
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Sri Lanka’s Gunathilaka cleared of sexual assault charge in Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tamim Iqbal hits out at Bangladesh Cricket Board after saying he opted out of World Cup 2023
    AP
  2. Pakistan agrees contract deals that will allow players to get share of ICC revenue
    AP
  3. World Cup 2023: Pakistan team holds first practice session in Hyderabad amid tight security
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Asian Games 2023, September 28, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India wins 10m Air Pistol men’s team gold, Roshibina Devi bags silver in Wushu; Sreeja/Diya progress to R16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sri Lanka’s Gunathilaka cleared of sexual assault charge in Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment