TNPL 2021: Bharathy, Nishaanth lead Dragons to record-breaking chase against Kovai Kings

A blistering 32-ball 81 from K Mani Bharathy helped the Dindigul Dragons beat the Lyca Kovai Kings by five wickets and create a new record for the highest successful chase in the tournament’s history in the Tamil Nadu Premier League match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Chasing 202 runs for a win, Bharathy’s 81 runs contained eight fours and five sixes and his stand of 153 runs with stand-in captain C Hari Nishaanth, who made 70 runs in 37 balls, proved to be crucial in the side chasing down Kovai Kings’ total.

Earlier, Ganga Sridhar Raju kept his good form going in the competition, making an unbeaten 57-ball 90 with six fours and seven sixes.

He was well supported by Suresh Kumar, who made 58 runs in 40 balls and Sai Sudharsan, who made an unbeaten 24-ball 40.

The 31-year-old Bharathy was delighted that he could justify the faith shown in him by coach Badrinath. “I’m very happy that I played for the team and took them to victory. I wasn't supposed to go at number three initially but our coach believed in me and sent me up the order. Immediately after playing the first over I felt like I was hitting well so I thought I could take the team to victory,” he said.

Brief scores: Lyca Kovai Kings 201-1 in 20 overs (Ganga Sridhar Raju 90*, J Suresh Kumar 58, Sai Sudharsan 40*; R Suthesh 1-26) lost to Dindigul Dragons 202-5 in 18 overs (K Mani Bharathy 81, Hari Nishaanth 70, S Arun 20, Swaminathan 17*; Ganga Sridhar Raju 2-8, Selvakumaran 1-29, E Srinivasan 1-35).