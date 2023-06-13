Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

TNPL 2023: CSG make a winning start, Pradosh and Sanjay contribute to mammoth total

Electing to bat, the Super Gillies amassed a mammoth 217 for five, riding on Pradosh’s half-century before Sanjay Yadav’s final flourish.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 23:34 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Chepauk Super Gillies’ Pradosh Ranjan Paul brings up his 88 off 55 balls against Salem Spartans in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) held in Coimbatore on Tuesday.
Chepauk Super Gillies’ Pradosh Ranjan Paul brings up his 88 off 55 balls against Salem Spartans in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) held in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Chepauk Super Gillies’ Pradosh Ranjan Paul brings up his 88 off 55 balls against Salem Spartans in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) held in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/ The Hindu

Pradosh Ranjan Paul got Chepauk Super Gillies to a winning start in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) with a swashbuckling 88 (55b, 12x4, 1x6) as the four-time champion breezed past Salem Spartans by 52 runs here at the Sri Ramakrishna College Ground on Tuesday.

Electing to bat, the Super Gillies amassed a mammoth 217 for five, riding on Pradosh’s half-century before Sanjay Yadav gave the innings a final flourish with an unbeaten 31 (12b, 2x4, 3x6).

ALSO READ
Duleep Trophy: Hanuma Vihari to lead South Zone squad

Chasing a humongous target, Spartans never looked in the hunt and kept losing wickets, trying to keep up with the asking rate. Spinners B. Aparajith and B. Rocky ran through the Spartans’ top-order, scalping two wickets each, derailing the chase early. 

Mohammed Adnan Khan, who walked in at nine, entertained the crowd with an unbeaten 47 (15b, 1x4, 5x6) as he launched into R. Rohit, hitting the pacer for four sixes in the 19th over. But it was too little too late for the Spartans.

Earlier, skipper N. Jagadeesan (35) and Pradosh gave the Super Gillies a rollicking start flaying the Spartans’ attack all over the park as they stitched a 91-run stand. The stylish Pradosh produced an eye-catching knock filled with powerful sweeps and deft late-cuts. 

After picking a few boundaries off the pacers, Pradosh went after left-arm spinner Ganesh Moorthi, sweeping him through midwicket before lofting him over long-on to help CSG finish the PowerPlay with 64 runs on the board.  

The 22-year-old got to his half-century late-cutting Mokit Hariharan to the third-man fence. 

Spartans’ skipper Tanwar compounded his team’s woes with a horrid final over, delivering four no-balls as Sanjay Yadav smashed him for two sixes and a boundary plundering 26 runs.

The scores: Chepauk Super Gillies 217/5 in 20 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 88, N. Jagadeesan 35, R. Sanjay Yadav 31 n.o., B. Aparajith 29, Sunny Sandhu 2/32) bt Salem Spartans 165/9 in 20 overs (Muhammed Adnan Khan 47 n.o., B. Rocky 2/13, M Viju Arul 2/18, B. Aparajith 2/28).

Related Topics

TNPL /

Chepauk Super Gillies /

Pradosh Ranjan Paul /

R. Sanjay Yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. TNPL 2023: CSG make a winning start, Pradosh and Sanjay contribute to mammoth total
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. KL Rahul checks in at NCA for extensive rehabilitation programme
    PTI
  3. Wrestling Federation of India elections to be held on July 6, result on same day
    PTI
  4. Injury-hit Jacobs pulls out of European team championships
    AFP
  5. Caroline Seger gets into Sweden squad, will play at her fifth Women’s World Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. TNPL 2023: CSG make a winning start, Pradosh and Sanjay contribute to mammoth total
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. KL Rahul checks in at NCA for extensive rehabilitation programme
    PTI
  3. Duleep Trophy: Hanuma Vihari to lead South Zone squad
    Lalith Kalidas
  4. Only Stokes could get me back to Test cricket, says Moeen
    AFP
  5. Tamim’s fitness a concern for Bangladesh ahead of Afghanistan Test
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. TNPL 2023: CSG make a winning start, Pradosh and Sanjay contribute to mammoth total
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. KL Rahul checks in at NCA for extensive rehabilitation programme
    PTI
  3. Wrestling Federation of India elections to be held on July 6, result on same day
    PTI
  4. Injury-hit Jacobs pulls out of European team championships
    AFP
  5. Caroline Seger gets into Sweden squad, will play at her fifth Women’s World Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment