Duleep Trophy: Hanuma Vihari to lead South Zone squad

Published : Jun 13, 2023 20:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Andhra batter Hanuma Vihari will mark his return to competitive action after five months as captain of the South Zone team in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, which begins on June 28 in Bengaluru.

Vihari has been out of action since Andhra’s Ranji Trophy 2022–23 quarterfinal defeat to Madhya Pradesh in Indore, where he suffered a forearm fracture while batting against seamer Avesh Khan.

Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal will reprise his role as Vihari’s deputy in the team picked up by the selectors of the South Zone Associations in a meeting held in Goa on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu batter Sai Sudharsan, who had a stellar 2022–23 domestic season, that finished with a 47-ball 96 for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final, has been named in the squad. He will be joined by statemates Washington Sundar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, and Sai Kishore in the 15-member side.

KS Bharat, who recently featured in the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval in London, has been named as the wicketkeeper alongside his Andhra teammate Ricky Bhui.

Kerala batter Sachin Baby, Goa’s Darshan Misal, and star youngster Tilak Varma (Hyderabad) are the only players selected from their respective states.

Having finished runner-up in the previous edition, South Zone will start its campaign with a direct berth in the semifinal alongside defending champion West Zone.