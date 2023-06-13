Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Duleep Trophy: Hanuma Vihari to lead South Zone squad

Vihari has been out of action since Andhra’s Ranji Trophy 2022–23 quarterfinal defeat to Madhya Pradesh in Indore, where he suffered a forearm fracture while batting against seamer Avesh Khan.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 20:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Lalith Kalidas
File image of Hanuma Vihari in action.
File image of Hanuma Vihari in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ THE HINDU
infoIcon

File image of Hanuma Vihari in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ THE HINDU

Andhra batter Hanuma Vihari will mark his return to competitive action after five months as captain of the South Zone team in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, which begins on June 28 in Bengaluru.

Vihari has been out of action since Andhra’s Ranji Trophy 2022–23 quarterfinal defeat to Madhya Pradesh in Indore, where he suffered a forearm fracture while batting against seamer Avesh Khan.

Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal will reprise his role as Vihari’s deputy in the team picked up by the selectors of the South Zone Associations in a meeting held in Goa on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu batter Sai Sudharsan, who had a stellar 2022–23 domestic season, that finished with a 47-ball 96 for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final, has been named in the squad. He will be joined by statemates Washington Sundar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, and Sai Kishore in the 15-member side.

ALSO READ
TNPL 2023: Sai Sudharsan blitz helps Kovai Kings hammer Tiruppur Tamizhans

KS Bharat, who recently featured in the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval in London, has been named as the wicketkeeper alongside his Andhra teammate Ricky Bhui.

Kerala batter Sachin Baby, Goa’s Darshan Misal, and star youngster Tilak Varma (Hyderabad) are the only players selected from their respective states.

Having finished runner-up in the previous edition, South Zone will start its campaign with a direct berth in the semifinal alongside defending champion West Zone.

South Zone squad for Duleep Trophy 2023
Hanuma Vihari (c), Mayank Agarwal (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal, and Tilak Varma.

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy /

South Zone /

Hanuma Vihari /

Ranji Trophy /

Andhra /

Madhya Pradesh /

Mayank Agarwal /

Gujarat Titans /

Sai Sudharsan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Squash like an Egyptian: 17-year-old Fayrouz Aboelkheir chases sporting greatness
    Divyakriti Singh
  2. Duleep Trophy: Hanuma Vihari to lead South Zone squad
    Lalith Kalidas
  3. NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 5 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games: SAI announces selection trial dates for volleyball teams
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 13
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Duleep Trophy: Hanuma Vihari to lead South Zone squad
    Lalith Kalidas
  2. Only Stokes could get me back to Test cricket, says Moeen
    AFP
  3. Tamim’s fitness a concern for Bangladesh ahead of Afghanistan Test
    AFP
  4. Where India lost the WTC final against Australia at the Oval
    Sahil Mathur
  5. McDonald credits ‘subcontinent journey’ for WTC triumph
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Squash like an Egyptian: 17-year-old Fayrouz Aboelkheir chases sporting greatness
    Divyakriti Singh
  2. Duleep Trophy: Hanuma Vihari to lead South Zone squad
    Lalith Kalidas
  3. NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 5 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games: SAI announces selection trial dates for volleyball teams
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 13
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment