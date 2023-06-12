TNPL 2023: Sai Sudharsan blitz helps Kovai Kings hammer Tiruppur Tamizhans

Published : Jun 12, 2023 23:13 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

Sai Sudharsan of Lyca Kovai Kings celebrates after reaching his half-century against iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans during a TNPL match in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M

The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League could not have asked for a better start as B. Sai Sudharsan put on an exhibition of high-quality batsmanship with a sensational knock of 86 (45b, 8x4, 4x6) and set up a 70-run win for Lyca Kovai Kings over iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans here at the Sri Ramakrishna College Ground on Monday.

Asked to bat first, Kovi Kings was reduced to 14 for three in the third over before Sai Sudharsan took charge and guided his side to a good total of 179 for seven. He had good help from U. Mukilesh (33), with the duo adding 82 runs for the fourth wicket.

In reply, Tamizhans’ chase started with some promise as Tushar Raheja (33) and K. Vishal Vaidya found quick runs in the PowerPlay before M. Shahrukh Khan had the latter trapped leg-before.

Mohammed struck twice in the seventh over, removing Vijay Shankar and R. Sai Kishore as Tamizhans slumped from 42/1 to 47/4. From there, the chase went off the rails as the Tiruppur side was bowled out for 109.

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan continued his fine form from the IPL, piercing the field with precision. He started by whipping a rising delivery from Vijay Shankar wide off mid-wicket before playing some beautiful drives off the pacers.

The 21-year-old then went after Sai Kishore hitting the left-arm spinner for three boundaries in the 16th over, the first of which took him to his half-century.

In the final over, Sai lofted pacer G. Periyaswamy for three sixes over leg-side with minimal effort, using his strong wrists and forearms to end the innings in style.

Brief scores: Lyca Kovai Kings 179/7 in 20 overs (B. Sai Sudharsan 86, U Mukilesh 33, M. Shahrukh Khan 25, Vijay Shankar 3/26, Sai Kishore 2/24) bt iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 109 in 20 overs (Tushar Raheja 33, Shahrukh 3/20, Mohammed 2/11).