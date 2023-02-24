TNPL Auction 2023: Lyca Kovai Kings picks medium-pacer L. Kiran Akash on final day

The second and final day of the Tamil Nadu Premier League auction on Friday saw 68 players getting picked by the eight franchises.

Lyca Kovai Kings made the two big buys of the day, shelling out ₹6.5 lakh for medium-pacer L. Kiran Akash and ₹6 lakh for top-order batter U. Mukilesh.

The teams had a purse of ₹70 lakh each and collectively spent ₹5.28 crores on player signings.

The current holders of the TNPL, Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings — the trophy was shared last year after rain interrupted the final — signed only 17 and 18 players respectively. The other six teams filled their roster with the maximum (20 players).

With 11 players already retained before the auctions, there will now be 155 players across eight teams. The seventh edition of the TNPL is likely to be held in the June-July window at four centres — Salem, Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Coimbatore — like last year.

Speaking after the auction, TNCA secretary R.I. Palani said, “Until last year, the TNPL used the drafting system that has given some of the players the limelight they deserved, but a few were left out due to the system’s dynamics. The first-ever auction has allowed players to be handpicked by the team managements based on talent and performance, leaving nothing to luck and chance.”