TNPL Auction 2023: Lyca Kovai Kings picks medium-pacer L. Kiran Akash on final day

Lyca Kovai Kings made the two big buys of the day, shelling out ₹6.5 lakh for medium-pacer L. Kiran Akash and ₹6 lakh for top-order batter U. Mukilesh.

S. Dipak Ragav
CHENNAI 24 February, 2023 22:13 IST
M. Shahrukh Khan and Ashwin Venkataraman of Lyca Kovai Kings during the Tamil Nadu Premier league 2023 Auction at the ITC Kences Mahabalipuram, Kanchipuram.

M. Shahrukh Khan and Ashwin Venkataraman of Lyca Kovai Kings during the Tamil Nadu Premier league 2023 Auction at the ITC Kences Mahabalipuram, Kanchipuram. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/TNPL

The second and final day of the Tamil Nadu Premier League auction on Friday saw 68 players getting picked by the eight franchises.

The teams had a purse of ₹70 lakh each and collectively spent ₹5.28 crores on player signings.

The current holders of the TNPL, Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings — the trophy was shared last year after rain interrupted the final — signed only 17 and 18 players respectively. The other six teams filled their roster with the maximum (20 players).

With 11 players already retained before the auctions, there will now be 155 players across eight teams. The seventh edition of the TNPL is likely to be held in the June-July window at four centres — Salem, Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Coimbatore — like last year.

Speaking after the auction, TNCA secretary R.I. Palani said, “Until last year, the TNPL used the drafting system that has given some of the players the limelight they deserved, but a few were left out due to the system’s dynamics. The first-ever auction has allowed players to be handpicked by the team managements based on talent and performance, leaving nothing to luck and chance.”

Friday’s picks
Chepauk Super Gillies: S. Mathan Kumar, Santosh Shiv, M. Viju Arul, T.D. Lokesh Raj, B. Rocky, B. Iyappan.
Dindigul Dragons: R. Vimal Khumar, V.P. Dhiran, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, M. Mathivanan, M.E. Tamil Dileepan, Advaith Sharma, Rohan Ravi Bhutra, C. Sarath Kumar, S. Arun, P. Vignesh, M. Affan Khader.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Rahul Iyappan, S. Ganesh, I. Vetrivel, S. Radhakrishnan, S. Manikandan, Mohammed Ali, A. Karuppuswamy, P. Bhuvaneswaran, M. Raghavan.
Lyca Kovai Kings: L. Kiran Akash, U. Mukilesh, Atheeq Ur Rehman, P. Vidyuth, V. Yudeeshwaran, R. Ram Aravindh, P. Hemcharan, R. Divakar, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, S. Sujay, K.M. Om Prakash.
Nellai Royal Kings: L. Suryapprakash, R. Kabilan, M. Poiyamozhi, N.S. Harish, B. Emmanuel Cherian, J. Rohan, P. Sugendhiran, S.J. Arun Kumar, A. Adithya.
BA11SY Trichy: Mohammed Asim, T. Saran, S.P. Vinod, G. Karthik Shanmugam.
Salem Spartans: Guru Sayee, N. Selvakumaran, V. Yuvaraj, R. Kavin, R. Karthikeyan, Sachin Rathi, S. Aravind, R. Prasanth.
Siechem Madurai Panthers: Anton Andrew Subihshan, Deepan Lingesh, P. Saravanan, D. Sudhan, D. Rahul, Krish Jain, Ajay K. Krishnan, M. Ayush, B. Surya, S. Karthik.

