U-19 World Cup: Siddhesh Veer to replace injured Divyansh Joshi in India squad

All-rounder Divyansh Joshi has been ruled out of the U-19 World Cup after having dislocated his shoulder while fielding in a Youth ODI against South Africa last month.

Siddhesh Veer has been chosen as his replacement.

The left-handed Veer scored a half-century and an unbeaten 48 in the two one-day matches he played in the recently-concluded quadrangular series in South Africa.