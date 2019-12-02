U-19 World Cup: Hegde, Patil delighted over selection

Karnataka's Shubhang Hegde and Vidyadhar Patil were a delighted pair after being named in the Indian team for the U-19 World Cup, which begins in South Africa next month. Hegde is a left-arm spinner from Bengaluru, and has already played one Ranji Trophy game for Karnataka. Patil, meanwhile, is a medium-pacer from Raichur.

"It's a great feeling to represent the country in such a big tournament," said Hegde, who was confident of the side's chances. "This Indian team has been playing together for the last couple of years. We have a very strong unit. It's just a matter of us playing well together."

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh's Priyam Garg to lead India in U-19 World Cup 2020

Patil, who in July travelled abroad for the first time as part of the Indian team for the tri-series in England, was thrilled. "I had dreamt of this for a long time; it feels very good," he said. "I was nervous before going to England. I didn't know how things would turn out. But now I have that experience with me."

Patil's father worked for the State water-supply department, but is now retired. His parents, back home in Raichur, were overjoyed with the news, he revealed. "They told me, 'You have to earn a good name,'" said Patil. "I will keep working hard."