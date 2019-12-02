Cricket Cricket U-19 World Cup: Hegde, Patil delighted over selection Shubhang Hegde is a left-arm spinner, who has already played one Ranji Trophy game for Karnataka. Vidyadhar Patil, who is a medium-pacer, is from Raichur. Shreedutta Chidananda Bengaluru 02 December, 2019 23:09 IST Karnataka's Shubhang Hegde in action against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy. (File Photo) - SUDHAKARA JAIN Shreedutta Chidananda Bengaluru 02 December, 2019 23:09 IST Karnataka's Shubhang Hegde and Vidyadhar Patil were a delighted pair after being named in the Indian team for the U-19 World Cup, which begins in South Africa next month. Hegde is a left-arm spinner from Bengaluru, and has already played one Ranji Trophy game for Karnataka. Patil, meanwhile, is a medium-pacer from Raichur."It's a great feeling to represent the country in such a big tournament," said Hegde, who was confident of the side's chances. "This Indian team has been playing together for the last couple of years. We have a very strong unit. It's just a matter of us playing well together."ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh's Priyam Garg to lead India in U-19 World Cup 2020Patil, who in July travelled abroad for the first time as part of the Indian team for the tri-series in England, was thrilled. "I had dreamt of this for a long time; it feels very good," he said. "I was nervous before going to England. I didn't know how things would turn out. But now I have that experience with me."Patil's father worked for the State water-supply department, but is now retired. His parents, back home in Raichur, were overjoyed with the news, he revealed. "They told me, 'You have to earn a good name,'" said Patil. "I will keep working hard." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.