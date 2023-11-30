MagazineBuy Print

Uganda qualifies for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

With five wins from their six games, Uganda has ensured a top-two finish in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier and booked its ticket for the T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 15:34 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
This will be Uganda’s first-ever appearance in an ICC World Cup event.
This will be Uganda's first-ever appearance in an ICC World Cup event. | Photo Credit: Uganda Cricket Association@X
infoIcon

This will be Uganda’s first-ever appearance in an ICC World Cup event. | Photo Credit: Uganda Cricket Association@X

Uganda beat Rwanda by nine wickets to qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup2024, becoming only the fifth African nation to feature in the history of the competition.

With five wins from its six games, Uganda has ensured a top-two finish in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier and booked its ticket for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

This will be its first-ever appearance in an ICC World Cup event.

In the qualifiers, Uganda overcame Tanzania in its opening game by a comfortable margin of eight wickets. However, in the next game, a brilliant 4/17 from Namibian all-rounder David Wiese handed them a six-wicket defeat.

The African side picked up in grand style, defeating the Test-playing Zimbabwe by five wickets. While skipper Sikandar Raza’s 48* starred for his side, Uganda’s bowling effort led by Dinesh Nakrani (3/14), restricted the Chevrons to 136/7.

During the chase, the Cricket Cranes were guided by Riazat Ali Shah (42) and Alpesh Ramjani (40). They won with five wickets to spare in a major cricketing upset.

ALSO READ: Ashwin: Virat Kohli most “cerebral cricketer”, but I’m envious of Ravindra Jadeja

Lifted by this effort, the side then overcame Nigeria with ease. They followed up with a 33-run win over Kenya, to have one foot into the T20 World Cup.

It ensured the same with a comfortable nine-wicket win over Rwanda. It rendered a top-notch bowling effort, which bowled out Rwanda for merely 65. The target was then chased down by the ninth over mark.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe, which suffered losses at the hands of Namibia and Uganda, missed out on the bus to the T20 event. The side had featured in the previous edition of the tournament, where it had garnered a famous one-run win over Pakistan.

