Uganda qualifies for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Uganda beat Rwanda by nine wickets to qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup2024, becoming only the fifth African nation to feature in the history of the competition.

With five wins from its six games, Uganda has ensured a top-two finish in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier and booked its ticket for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

This will be its first-ever appearance in an ICC World Cup event.

Match Day - #ICCT20WCQ



Game 6 - Result

Rwanda 🇷🇼 65/10

Uganda 🇺🇬 66/1

Uganda won by 9 wickets

(with 71 balls to spare)

MOM; Alpesh Ramjani



We're going for the 'BIG DANCE' to the T20 World Cup in the West Indies & USA🇺🇸.#CricketCranesInColour#Twaake@PlasconUgandapic.twitter.com/or96A4h0YB — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) November 30, 2023

In the qualifiers, Uganda overcame Tanzania in its opening game by a comfortable margin of eight wickets. However, in the next game, a brilliant 4/17 from Namibian all-rounder David Wiese handed them a six-wicket defeat.

The African side picked up in grand style, defeating the Test-playing Zimbabwe by five wickets. While skipper Sikandar Raza’s 48* starred for his side, Uganda’s bowling effort led by Dinesh Nakrani (3/14), restricted the Chevrons to 136/7.

During the chase, the Cricket Cranes were guided by Riazat Ali Shah (42) and Alpesh Ramjani (40). They won with five wickets to spare in a major cricketing upset.

Lifted by this effort, the side then overcame Nigeria with ease. They followed up with a 33-run win over Kenya, to have one foot into the T20 World Cup.

It ensured the same with a comfortable nine-wicket win over Rwanda. It rendered a top-notch bowling effort, which bowled out Rwanda for merely 65. The target was then chased down by the ninth over mark.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe, which suffered losses at the hands of Namibia and Uganda, missed out on the bus to the T20 event. The side had featured in the previous edition of the tournament, where it had garnered a famous one-run win over Pakistan.