MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ben Stokes undergoes knee surgery ahead of India tour

Ben Stokes, who was released by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, hopes to return to his all-rounder status next year.

Published : Nov 29, 2023 23:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ben Stokes during England’s World Cup campaign in India.
Ben Stokes during England’s World Cup campaign in India. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ben Stokes during England’s World Cup campaign in India. | Photo Credit: AP

England Test captain Ben Stokes underwent surgery on his much-troubled left knee with less than two months left before the start of the Test series in India.

Stokes posted a picture of himself on crutches on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm the procedure.

READ | CSK full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction

The 32-year-old, who was released by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, hopes to return to his all-rounder status next year.

Stokes was used only as a batter in England’s World Cup defense last month in India, where he came out of ODI retirement.

In the 2-2 Ashes series against Australia in the summer, he bowled just 29 overs across the first two Tests and opted not to bowl himself in the remainder of the series.

England takes on India in a five-match Test series starting in Hyderabad on January 25.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ben Stokes /

England /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ben Stokes undergoes knee surgery ahead of India tour
    Team Sportstar
  2. France 2030, Salt Lake City 2034 picked as preferred winter Olympics bids by IOC
    Reuters
  3. VIDEO: Tushar Shelke wins National Archery men’s title, hopes for Olympic glory
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24 Stats: Diamantakos storms into Golden Boot race, Luna tops assists’ list
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND A vs ENG A Women, 1st T20: Kashvee, Shreyanka prove their mettle as India pips England by three runs
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ben Stokes undergoes knee surgery ahead of India tour
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s century showed the future is indeed looking bright for Indian cricket 
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. BAN vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Taijul’s four wickets keeps Bangladesh ahead against New Zealand despite Williamson’s century
    AP
  4. New skipper Masood wants Pakistan to ‘change history’ on Australia tour
    AFP
  5. BCCI extends contract of India head coach Rahul Dravid and support staff
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ben Stokes undergoes knee surgery ahead of India tour
    Team Sportstar
  2. France 2030, Salt Lake City 2034 picked as preferred winter Olympics bids by IOC
    Reuters
  3. VIDEO: Tushar Shelke wins National Archery men’s title, hopes for Olympic glory
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24 Stats: Diamantakos storms into Golden Boot race, Luna tops assists’ list
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND A vs ENG A Women, 1st T20: Kashvee, Shreyanka prove their mettle as India pips England by three runs
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment