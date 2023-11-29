Ben Stokes undergoes knee surgery ahead of India tour

England Test captain Ben Stokes underwent surgery on his much-troubled left knee with less than two months left before the start of the Test series in India.
Stokes posted a picture of himself on crutches on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm the procedure.
The 32-year-old, who was released by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, hopes to return to his all-rounder status next year.
Stokes was used only as a batter in England’s World Cup defense last month in India, where he came out of ODI retirement.
In the 2-2 Ashes series against Australia in the summer, he bowled just 29 overs across the first two Tests and opted not to bowl himself in the remainder of the series.
England takes on India in a five-match Test series starting in Hyderabad on January 25.
