CSK full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction

IPL auction 2024: Here’s the complete list of CSK’s released, retained and traded players ahead of this year’s Indian Premier League auction.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 16:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
M.S. Dhoni’s CSK beat Hardik Pandya’s GT in the IPL 2023 final to lift a record-equalling fifth title.
M.S. Dhoni's CSK beat Hardik Pandya's GT in the IPL 2023 final to lift a record-equalling fifth title. | Photo Credit: PTI
M.S. Dhoni’s CSK beat Hardik Pandya’s GT in the IPL 2023 final to lift a record-equalling fifth title. | Photo Credit: PTI

The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. Each team will have a budget of Rs 100 crore, an increase from the previous year’s Rs 95 crore.

This will be the third and the final year of the three-year contract for each player and a mega-auction is expected next year.

This will be the first time that the auction will be held outside India. Last year, the BCCI had initially planned to hold the auction in Istanbul, but finally, it was held in Kochi.

Here’s the list of all the players retained and released by CSK ahead of IPL 2024. There were no trades made. Chennai Super Kings has Rs 32.1 Crore purse left for IPL auction.

Chennai Super Kings released players:

Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala.

Chennai Super Kings retained players:

MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

