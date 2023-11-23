MagazineBuy Print

Ben Stokes out of IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder opts out of Indian Premier League

England and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ben Stokes will not be available for the next edition of the Indian Super League, CSK announced on a statement on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 17:26 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Stokes recently participated in the ODI World Cup 2023, which he came out of retirement for.
Stokes recently participated in the ODI World Cup 2023, which he came out of retirement for. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Stokes recently participated in the ODI World Cup 2023, which he came out of retirement for. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ben Stokes will not be available for the next edition of the Indian Super League, CSK announced on a statement on Wednesday.

England Test captain, all-rounder Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness. Stokes, 32, became a part of the Super Kings ahead of the successful IPL 2023.

“The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a 5-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024,” the IPL franchise said in a statement.

More to follow.

