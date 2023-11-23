Ben Stokes out of IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder opts out of Indian Premier League

England and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ben Stokes will not be available for the next edition of the Indian Super League, CSK announced on a statement on Wednesday.

England Test captain, all-rounder Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness. Stokes, 32, became a part of the Super Kings ahead of the successful IPL 2023.

“The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a 5-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024,” the IPL franchise said in a statement.

