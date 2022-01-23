'Unbelievable' - Tahir hails young South Africa's success over India

Imran Tahir is an expressive cricketer. His medium is usually his leg-spin bowling. On Saturday night, though, it was his batting that did all the talking at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium.

Shortly after his stunning knock (52 not out, 19 balls) that took Asia Lions to a three-wicket win against India Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket, the Pakistan-born South African seemed happy to talk of his exploits with the bat.

“I am particularly glad because nobody was expecting this from me,” he said. “I could have batted like this earlier in my career too [but did not get the opportunity]; I have four fifties in First Class cricket.”

Tahir, a former No. 1 bowler in the ICC rankings for ODIs and T20Is, has another reason to be happy about these days – South Africa’s fine show against the touring Indians. “Credit to a young South African side against a team that has been dominating world cricket for the last four or five years,” he said. “It was unbelievable; I am happy for the boys.”

Tahir’s knock on Saturday meant Naman Ojha’s brilliant 140 off just 69 balls wasn’t enough. Maharajas’ 209 for three was chased down by Lions with three balls to spare.

(The writer is in Muscat at the invitation of Legends League Cricket)